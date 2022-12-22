Flash freezing, howling winds are major concerns for Memphis area amid cold snap

The temperature with wind chill factored in is expected to reach its coldest by the early morning Friday. Projections show -12 degrees are anticipated by 11 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Memphis is asking residents to be wary of the wind and roads as a cold front rolls into the Bluff City Thursday evening.

Along with temperatures dropping to four or five degrees overnight, the weather service said there will be strong winds that could bring the wind chill temperature to between -15 and -20 degrees.

"These gradient winds behind the front are going to be howling," said meteorologist Caitlin Dirkes. "With these northwest winds around 30 to 35 miles per hour, we're going to see wind chills probably around minus 15 or even approaching minus 20."

Although the weather is shaping up to be cold heading into the weekend, Dirkes said it will be far from the record-setting cold snap from the 1980s.

Snow accumulation is likely to stay at around a half inch, but there is the potential for about an inch to be on the ground in some areas. A dusting of snow started falling in Memphis at around 4:30 p.m., as wind gusts picked up.

"With how fast the system is moving, [the snow] is really not going to have a lot of time to accumulate," Dirkes said. "Unless the snow comes down in particularly heavy bands, we're not expecting much more than a half inch or so. Areas north of I-40, in Northwest Tennessee, will probably see a little bit more accumulation because they'll have more time in those snow bands."

NWS Memphis' biggest concern with the cold front rolling in will be the cold wind chills and the potential for flash freezing. The light rainfall throughout the day Thursday, coupled with the cold air that will sweep through Memphis, could cause the moisture on the roads to freeze rapidly.

"That could create really dangerous travel conditions for people who are not used to driving in these slippery and icy conditions," Dirkes said.

If possible, NWS Memphis would like Memphians to stay inside and off the roads as the front passes. They also are asking residents to stay inside but bundle up with lightweight layers if they must go out.

The city announced that libraries would close at 6 p.m. Thursday due to the weather. And city officials said snow and ice operations would continue through Friday afternoon with six brine trucks and 16 sand and salt trucks available.

Warming centers are slated to open across Mid-South

For those who need a warm place to stay, the City of Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi, have opened warming centers.

The City of Memphis' warming center will open at 7 p.m. and is located at 590 Washington Avenue. If Memphians need transportation to the center, the Memphis Fire Department is asking them to call the Hospitality Hub at (901)297-1680 to get a ride via the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

🚨An emergency warming center will open at 7 PM today and will run continuously until further notice. At 6:30 PM, persons needing a ride to the warming center via MATA may contact Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680. @HHubMemphis @CityOfMemphis @MEMPHISOEM pic.twitter.com/v6FKJePVCX — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) December 22, 2022

The Southaven Community Safe Room will open at noon Thursday for those seeking shelter. It will stay open until temperatures are above freezing and is located at 7312 Highway 51 North.

The Southaven Community Safe Room will open today, 12/22 at Noon as a Warming Shelter for those who need a warm place. It will remain open until temperatures are above freezing. pic.twitter.com/K6ByOENIdw — SouthavenMississippi (@Southaven_MS) December 22, 2022

And Memphis Light, Gas and Water said it expects the infrastructure to be able to withstand the frigid temperatures without major service interruptions.

