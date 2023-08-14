With a flash and gunshots, CD1 candidate leans on shooting at daughter's college in new ad

Congressional candidate Donald Carlson's new television ad begins with the bright flash and loud crack of two gunshots in the dark. Then, the voices of confused and frightened people shouting in the background.

"That was the scene at my daughter's college a few months ago," Carlson, a lawyer and renewable energy investor, tells the camera in the 30-second ad that begins running Monday. "We were lucky that night, but no parent should have to wait by the phone to find out if their child was a victim of gun violence."

It's the second time Carlson has mentioned his daughter and a shooting in an ad. His digital ad "Don't Care," released not long after he announced his candidacy in the spring, said his "daughter had to shelter from an active shooter" before the words "fighting to pass gun safety laws," flashed on screen.

The new ad is darker and more specific, with Carlson saying "Donald Trump's MAGA Republicans refuse to take any action, but I'll make banning assault weapons my top priority."

Ad references shooting at Colby College in Maine

As Carlson's campaign has said before, the incident he's referring to happened at Colby College in Maine this past March during an annual all-night party called "Doghead." When three men got into a fight and one got hit in the head with a bottle, he pulled a 9 mm pistol and fire two shots into a hallway wall. Besides the head injury to the shooter, no one was hurt.

Carlson's 21-year old daughter Ella was in the student apartment building where the shots were fired and fled to another campus building, where she waited out the chaos with fellow students until morning, Carlson said.

Would an 'assault weapons' ban have stopped this incident?

So how would the "assault weapons" ban described in the ad prevent someone from firing a pistol at a party?

"In this case the assault weapons ban is a place to start," Carlson said. "We did it for 10 years under President Clinton ... That's the place to start and from there I think we have to get illegal weapons off the street and having weapons registered, and at that point we are getting closer to something that would attack this situation."

Don Carlson with daughter Ella and supporters at his kick off announcement run for Congress.

It's unclear from initial reporting in Maine whether the shooter obtained the gun legally. He was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, according to the Associated Press.

Of course, Second Amendment supporters could argue that carrying a gun prevented the shooter from being bludgeoned to death by two assailants.

Carlson's response:

"In this case this turned an ordinary brawl into a potentially deadly incident, where innocent bystanders could also have been killed," Carlson said. "This is a classic case of escalation because of a gun."

