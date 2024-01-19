Can you flash headlights to warn drivers of speed traps? What the law allows in Georgia

Flashing headlights are rarely cause for concern — but it could mean police are nearby.

A quick flicker is often how drivers warn others about speed traps, DUI checkpoints or other law enforcement activity up ahead. But the signal can have other meanings.

“Most drivers — even new drivers — understand that when an oncoming car is flashing their lights, they should use caution,” Georgia criminal defense attorney Melanie Ellwanger wrote in 2018.

“The flashing lights could signal a driver to turn on their own lights, slow down, be aware of an accident up ahead, or be aware of the presence of a police officer up ahead,” she wrote.

The subtle hint could save you from a costly ticket, and courts have largely viewed the practice as protected speech under the First Amendment, according to the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

So what about in the Peach State?

Here’s what Georgia law says about flashing your headlights to alert drivers to police:

Is it legal to flash your headlights to warn of police in Georgia?

There’s no state law on the books preventing drivers from flashing their headlights to warn others about police and potential road hazards.

Failing to dim your lights — high beams, specifically — is unlawful, however.

“The lowermost distribution of light, or composite beam” is required within 500 feet of oncoming cars to avoid blinding other drivers and obscuring their vision, Georgia Code 40-8-31 states.

This rule also applies when following another driver closely, usually within 200 feet, according to the law.

High beams should generally only be used in conditions with limited visibility, such as on poorly lit roads, according to AAA.

There are exceptions, though. Experts say drivers should avoid using the powerful lights in weather conditions such as:

Rain

Dense fog

Smoke

Snow

“This strategy can backfire as the high beams mixed with these conditions will reflect back and cause glare, making it more difficult to see,” AAA said.

