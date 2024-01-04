Flash Mob of Robbers Loots Bakery
Shocking video shows a flash mob looting a local California bakery. The robbery started when a white SUV violently backed into the security gates three times. That’s when a mob of 100 young people rushed inside the bakery. Some people hopped the counter looking for cash while others began emptying the shelves. It's estimated that the thieves did $70,000 worth of damage to the business that's served this neighborhood for nearly 40 years. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret has more.