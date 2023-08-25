Flash mob targets Sherman Oaks Macy's in robbery caught on video
A flash mob struck a Macy's department store in Sherman Oaks in a dramatic robbery that was captured on video by a bystander.
A flash mob struck a Macy's department store in Sherman Oaks in a dramatic robbery that was captured on video by a bystander.
In a paper published in Science, a team of researchers described observing large numbers of jets coming out of a dark region of the sun called a "coronal hole" in the images taken by the Solar Orbiter.
See photos of when Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Martin Sheen, Will Smith and other big stars played parent to their kid on-screen.
The new Living Vehicle HD24 travel trailer is a smaller, lighter alternative to the HD30 that nonetheless offers a long list of features.
Our long-term wrap-up of a year spent in the 2022 BMW 330e xDrive sedan.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
Stock futures were little-changed early Friday as investors were marking time ahead of Jay Powell's key policy speech on Friday morning.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
The biggest news stories this morning: The web version of Threads is finally here, PlayStation is buying premium headphone brand Audeze, Trump's first post since X reinstated him is his mug shot.
The release of Dune: Part 2 has been pushed back to March 15th amid ongoing writer and actor strikes.
Choose from a huge range of pretty and classic color options.
Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, it said Friday, at a time when most other firms in the category have either died or are struggling. The funding makes Zepto the first Indian startup to attain the unicorn status this year. StepStone Group, an influential LP in many venture funds including Nexus Venture Partners, led Zepto's Series E funding in what is the U.S. firm's first direct investment in India.
Miley Cyrus opens up about her feud with Sinéad O'Connor, dedicates a song to the late singer during TV special.
Teamshares is a low-flying, Brooklyn-based startup with big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses represent 99.7% of U.S. employer firms and 64% of private-sector jobs. Meanwhile, just 15% or so of small business owners pass along their company to a family member, with many others simply closing up shop at some point.
Former President Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021 came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.