'Flash sale' rollout of the new FAFSA creates havoc for universities in Ohio and Kentucky

Changes to the federal form that provides funds for millions of students to attend college each year have produced major delays this year, leaving students and universities alike to play a waiting game.

The U.S. Department of Education soft launched the form for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA, the last week of December. It typically opens in October.

In the past, the form has been open 24 hours a day online for students and families to complete. But over the last three weeks, the form has opened for an hour or two at random, and whoever happens to log on while the site is active is able to complete it.

"Sort of like a flash sale," said Leah Stewart, assistant vice president of enrollment and financial assistance at Northern Kentucky University. About 50% of the university's 15,000 students get FAFSA aid.

This is the best scenario for the department as it works through changes and glitches on the back end, Stewart said, but remains confusing and frustrating for students and parents. The university built a campaign to educate its students about the FAFSA delay and changes and trained staff across campus to be able to answer basic questions.

Other colleges and some local high schools have taken a similar approach, hosting workshops and Q&A sessions for families. The form may be especially confusing for high school seniors who haven't filled it out before and maybe don't have an account yet.

FAFSA delay is causing problems for admission decisions

The FAFSA delay is causing issues for universities, too. Schools won't be able to get the information they need to send out financial aid letters in a timely manner, and since many students can't make decisions about college without knowing their financial aid status, universities will be left guessing enrollment numbers for the 2024-25 school year.

"We're kind of holding our breath right now," said Bonita Brown, Northern Kentucky University's vice president and chief strategy officer. "We're absolutely worried about this. But we are going to track, we are going to communicate. We are going to celebrate those who commit to coming. We're going to do all of that so we can be sure we can build a robust class."

It's "too early" to tell if the delays are enough to move the typical May 1 college decision deadline, said Jack Wallace, director of governmental relations at the Arizona-based educational consultant group Yrefy. It's best to assume that date is firm unless told otherwise, he said.

"I don't anticipate that date will need to change," said Adrienne Montgomery, director of student financial services at Xavier University. "Until we have more details about exactly when we are going to receive FAFSA data, it's hard for me to predict."

For now, the best advice experts can give students and families is to keep trying. Check on a daily basis, Wallace said, to see if the FAFSA website is live and complete the form.

"The window of availability has expanded exponentially over the last week and it should be available 24/7 relatively soon," Montgomery said.

