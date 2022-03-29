"The Flash" star Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct in Hawaii

"The Flash" actor Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii on Monday for disorderly conduct after an altercation in a bar, according to Hawaii police.

The 29-year-old, who uses they/them pronouns, was visiting from Vermont, police said. According to police, Miller became agitated after patrons began signing karaoke. The bar owner asked them to calm down "several times" but they did not listen, instead yelling "obscenities," grabbing the microphone from a girl singing and lunging at a man playing darts, the Hilo Patrol of the Hawaii Police Department said in a statement.

Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and arrested just after was midnight. They were released after providing the $500 bail.

The "Justice League" actor is best known for their role as Flash in the DC Comics' cinematic universe. They also appeared in "We Need To Talk About Kevin," "Perks of Being a Wallflower" and the "Fantastic Beasts" trilogy.

Their most recent film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," is set to be released on April 15. The standalone film "The Flash," which Miller will star in, is slated to be released in 2023.

