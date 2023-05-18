Flashbang used to end overnight standoff in Indiana Township

Channel 11 has learned a standoff between a man and police in Indiana Township came to a peaceful end just moments ago.

Law enforcement was called to Dennis Drive just after 2 a.m. after neighbors said the man came outside and was shooting a gun.

The man — identified as Eric Braun — allegedly said that if police came he would “get one of them” and that he planned to barricade himself inside with an AK-47.

Officers used a flashbang to get Braun to come out. He is now in custody. He has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

We’re told two people were inside with Braun at the time, although he wasn’t holding them against their will.

