'Flashdance...What A Feeling' singing legend Irene Cara dead at 63; cause of death unknown
Irene Cara, whose voice led the soundtrack of 1983's "Flashdance," died in her Florida home. A cause of death has not been released.
Irene Cara, whose voice led the soundtrack of 1983's "Flashdance," died in her Florida home. A cause of death has not been released.
In 1980, Irene Cara became the first artist to perform two nominated songs at the Academy Awards with “Out of Here on My Own” and “Fame.”
Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death was "currently unknown." Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter on Saturday. Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact day of her death was not disclosed.
"Being a wife and mother to this family is just the best gift I could ever ask for in this life!!" Allison Holker wrote on Thursday in the Instagram caption alongside a photo of her family
Tributes are pouring in to remember award-winning singer and actress Irene Cara. The native New Yorker has died at the age of 63. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reports.
The legendary actress considered the gown her “lucky charm” and kept it with her during her travels
The redshirt freshman walk-on had 157 yards of offense against the Hoosiers.
Doug Bates of Designs by Vogt’s creates a winter wonderland each holiday season.
Newsom says he won't challenge Biden for Democratic nomination in 2024
Insider asked nine pro athletes — from basketball and football players to gymnasts — about the sports they can't imagine playing.
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe
Odell Beckham Jr. has been medically cleared and will make his first free agent visit on Thursday with the New York Giants.
The Louisville-Kentucky Governor's Cup is finally here! While UK is favored to win, U of L has won four of its last five. Follow along for updates!
“I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one.”View Entire Post ›
The youth deer hunting results, coupled with a significant uptick in the archery take last weekend, surprised the Ohio Division of Wildlife.
The 3-year-old boy spotted his mom on a billboard for her new film Fit for Christmas in a fast food parking lot
If something keeps us warm, we’re in love. But if there’s something warm that’s Oprah-approved, it’s an instant favorite. Now, if you’ve been looking for the perfect gift for that hard-to-gift buddy or yours, or a treat for yourself, then look no further than the Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper. Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things […]
The redshirt sophomore quarterback hurt his knee on a non-contact injury in the first quarter.
There has been a surge in highly transmittable respiratory illnesses early on in the flu season.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's new animated feature, "Pinocchio," has just been released. See how it ranks among his previous movies.
Jesse Williams said that he wasn't "emotionally available" sometimes while filming "Grey's Anatomy," but working with Sarah Drew was "healing."