Flashing beacons to be installed around courthouse

Sep. 21—Phase two of the Montana Department of Transportation's Kalispell couplet project has begun.

Knife River crews will update three additional pedestrian crossings to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and improve pedestrian visibility.

Earlier this summer, flashing beacons were installed and sidewalk ramps were updated at three pedestrian crossings near the Flathead County Courthouse. Construction is now underway to similarly improve three additional courthouse crossings.

The flashing beacons alert drivers of the presence of pedestrians and bicyclists. When a button is pushed, two lights flash quickly and brightly to get the driver's attention.

"The updates completed in June have provided much-needed safety enhancements, and we are pleased to be able to complete the remainder of this project before winter sets in," John Schmidt, MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer, said.

Construction will occur on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is anticipated to be completed by mid-October. During construction, drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to be mindful of sidewalk closures and lane shifts.

Updates will be provided throughout construction. To subscribe for email updates, send a request to Kristine at Kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com.