Flashing Bull Signal Could Boost PayPal Stock

Jake Scott
·1 min read

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ PYPL) has managed to rebound slightly from its June 30 roughly five-year low of $67.58, though it remains down nearly 66% year-over-year. However, a historically bullish trendline could help the security break above recent pressure at the $100 mark.

More specifically, PayPal stock just came within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, at least five similar signals have occurred in the past three years. The equity enjoyed a positive return one month later in 75% of those cases, averaging an 8.7% gain for that period. From its current perch, a move of similar magnitude would put PYPL near $102.72.

PYPL Chart September 19
PYPL Chart September 19

An unwinding of pessimism could provide tailwinds as well. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), PayPal stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 0.85, which stands higher than 98% of readings from the past year. In other words, while calls outpace puts on an overall basis, call volume is running at a higher-than-usual volume.

Now could be a good time to speculate with options, too, as the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at an elevated 98 out of 100. This indicates the security has exceeded volatility expectations during the past year.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Holley Inc.'s (NYSE:HLLY) ROE Of 2.4% Concerning?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • These 10 mutual funds had the best returns of the decade

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Is NMI (NMIH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Are Medical Stocks Lagging Alimera Sciences (ALIM) This Year?

    Here is how Alimera Sciences (ALIM) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Is Townsquare Media (TSQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Below $19K Ahead of Key Fed Decision

    Bitcoin (BTC) slips below $19,000 ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting this week. Adam Sze, SVP and head of digital assets at Global X ETFs, discusses global recession concerns and his outlook on the crypto markets. Plus, his prediction on the Fed's next expected interest rate hike.

  • 3 Silver ETFs for Q4 2022

    Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) closely track the price of silver and are generally more liquid than owning the precious metal itself. Like other precious metals, silver tends to be favored by investors seeking a hedge against inflation or a safe haven in times of market turmoil.

  • Top manager Vanguard bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's hikes near peak

    Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, believes U.S. Treasuries are near the end of a painful decline even as prices tumble to fresh multi-year lows, a senior portfolio manager at the firm told Reuters. Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, on Monday hit their highest level since 2011, continuing a trend that has put bonds in the midst of their worst year ever as the Federal Reserve rolls out massive rate hikes to fight surging inflation. Markets broadly expect the central bank to raise rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday after already delivering 225 basis points in tightening this year.

  • If You're Looking for REITs, Here are BofA's Favorites

    Real estate investment trusts are struggling this year, falling 20%. That could make them a buying opportunity for you.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in the Next Year

    Two such potential long-term winners are biotechnology companies Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), and the market could well bid up their stocks over the next 12 months. Biotechs that focus on gene-editing technologies have made a lot of noise in the past few years. Krystal Biotech seeks to develop medicines using gene-editing primarily for dermatologic diseases.

  • Germany’s Oktoberfest returns with higher prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the return of Germany’s Oktoberfest after a two-year hiatus as well as the increase in costs for the event.

  • Why are cryptos falling? Ether drops after Merge, while bitcoin slides to 3-month low

    Bitcoin on Monday plunged to the lowest level since June 19, ahead of Fed's two-day meeting. Ether dropped to a two-month low.

  • Milley says world must be on high alert for Russia’s response to losses

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Sunday warned of potential Russian reactions to losing territory in Ukraine, Reuters reported. “The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert,” Milley said in Warsaw, Poland, the outlet reported.…

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    If you follow the moves of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, you're likely to pick up stocks for a good price. Buffett goes for stocks that trade for much less than their intrinsic value. This is part of the strategy that's helped Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, to report a compounded annual gain of more than 20% over the past 56 years.

  • We Think Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Buy I Bonds Now at 9.6%. A New Rate Comes in November.

    One of the best current deals in the bond market—Treasury Series I savings bonds—is likely to get less attractive in November when a new rate on the popular investments is set. Individual investors may want to snap up the inflation-linked I bonds before the end of October to get the current 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. The new rate, applying to bonds purchased in November, is likely to be closer to 6%, Barron’s estimates, based on the formula used by the U.S. Treasury to calculate the semiannual rate.