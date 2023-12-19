Flashing light leads rescuers to hiker who fell 1,200 feet down ravine in Washington

A flashing light helped lead rescuers to an injured hiker who fell 1,200 feet down a ravine from a Washington mountain, the Navy said.

Rescuers responded to the fall at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Mount Ellinor in the Olympic National Forest, the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island said in a news release.

The 30-year-old man was with a hiking partner near the top of the mountain when he fell, rescuers said. His partner said they couldn’t find him or make contact.

Rescue teams searched for the missing hiker near the top of the mountain and had no luck.

Then they began searching the bottom of an avalanche runout, a slope that was 1,000 from the top of the mountain, the Navy said.

As they were searching, rescuers said they saw a flashing light “near a boulder field” below the runout.

The flashing light led them to the man, who had fallen 1,200 feet, rescuers said.

He was hoisted into the helicopter and then taken to a hospital with a broken arm, hypothermia symptoms and “significant abrasions,” rescuers said.

Mount Ellinor is 5,944 feet tall. The hike is 6.2 miles roundtrip, with an elevation gain of 3,300 feet, according to the Washington Trails Association.

The hike includes ridgeline openings for “broad views,” meadows and rocky slopes.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

