Flashlight reveals dead body at bottom of 20-foot hole in Indiana, police say

A body discovered at the bottom of a 20-foot hole in Indiana is raising a lot of questions for Terre Haute police.

For starters: Who is it? What killed them? How did they wind up in a deep, dark hole? And how long have they laid there waiting to be found?

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, a Terre Haute police officer responded to a call about a “dangerous opening” in the ground, located near 6th Street and Margaret Avenue, on the town’s south side, the department said in a Facebook post.

The officer walked up to the hole – thought to be an old well – and aimed a flashlight down, revealing a human corpse, the Terre Haute Police Department said.

With help from the fire department, the body was pulled up from the pit.

Authorities are working to identify the deceased, but don’t know much about them at this point, police said.

The victim is “believed to be male,” and the “death does not appear to be a recent event.” Additionally, there are “no immediate signs” the person was murdered, or otherwise the victim of foul play.

Police contacted the Vigo County Coroner’s Office, the post said, and “investigators hope to learn more from the pending autopsy.”

The owner of the property resides out of state, according to police. THPD is working on getting in touch with them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Terre Haute police at 812-238-1661.

