Flat AIM funding from state 'a slap in the face'. Southern Tier leaders push for increase.

For Southern Tier mayors in the cities of Corning, Elmira and Hornell, Gov. Kathy Hochul's executive budget proposal was an all-too-familiar case of déjà vu.

Funding for the state’s Aid & Incentives to Municipalities (AIM) program remained flat in the proposal. AIM funding is the only unrestricted state funding source provided to cities, towns and villages. Local governments can apply the funds where needed, whether it's payroll for first responders or a community program.

Flat funding, combined with inflationary pressures in recent years, has challenged municipal budgets, according to Southern Tier leaders.

Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman noted the lack of a bump is in contrast to increases in "annual school aid by $825 million, a 2.4 percent increase, for a record total of $35.3 billion” in the executive budget.

“The school aid increase is more than the total AIM program ($715 million),” Ryckman said. “Just the annual school aid increase is more than the AIM program. My thought is can we give the schools maybe an $800 million increase and then put the $25 million to restore former cuts to AIM. That would virtually restore most of the cuts it has received.”

Hornell City Mayor John Buckley agrees.

“AIM funding has essentially been frozen at the same level for the past 14 years,” Buckley said. “It's really an insult and a slap in the face to municipalities.”

Buckley said over the same period school districts have enjoyed healthy increases to foundation aid and infusions of funding for capital projects.

“That while cities, towns and villages continually get treated as second class citizens in this regard,” Buckley said. “This is especially true for the last few years where we've experienced this hyperinflation that we've been dealing with.”

The state Assembly and Senate have passed increases to AIM in recent one-house budgets, Buckley noted, but the increases have not survived the budget negotiating process with the governor's office.

In Chemung County, Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell said flat AIM money is an ongoing issue for the city.

“You have expenses, you have inflation, you have salaries, increases to the pension and other matters and keeping AIM flat just hurts small municipalities,” Mandell said. “But (Hochul) put $2.4 billion for illegal aliens in her budget. Are you kidding me? This is why people are so angry.”

Corning received over $1.6 million in AIM funding in the 2009 fiscal year. By 2023, that number was down to a little under $1.5 million, marking a reduction of 7.6% for Corning, according to the city manager.

Hornell is also slated to receive just under $1.5 million under the executive budget proposal, with Elmira netting a little over $4.5 million in AIM funding. Binghamton's figure is over $9.2 million.

Ryckman said Corning and other municipalities must continue to advocate to restore funding to "at least" 2009 levels.

“There just seems to be no political will to do that,” Ryckman said. “If we could get those restored, we kind of need to turn our attention to annual increases through an inflation index.”

