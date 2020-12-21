Flat-back Christmas trees are the perfect solution for people who can't be bothered to decorate the entire half of a tree that nobody sees anyway

Debanjali Bose
flatback tree thumb
Flat-back Christmas trees are flat on one side so they can rest against the wall. Wayfair/Stacie Petty

  • Half Christmas trees, or flat-back trees, look just like a regular Christmas tree with one modification: One side is completely flat so it can rest against the wall.

  • Reviews for the trees, which are available at Target and other retailers, praise their compact size.

  • The cheapest options are under $100, while one of the most expensive trees currently available costs over $500. Many even come pre-lit. 

  • Iantha Carley, an interior designer, told Insider that using ferns and festive flowers are a great way to decorate the trees.

People who celebrate Christmas often love to set up a tree to take center stage in their living room. But if you don't have a whole lot of floor space to work with, you might have to get innovative with where you're placing your Christmas tree.

Luckily, there are a few different small-space Christmas tree options out there, like succulent Christmas trees or a faux "tree" that's actually just cut up garlands (thank Martha Stewart for that one).

Now you can add a third type of alternative tree to the list: Flat-back Christmas trees.

Flat-back Christmas trees look like regular trees with one smart twist - one side of the tree is completely flat so you can rest it against the wall while it creates the illusion of a full-size Christmas tree. 

"If you live in an apartment and you don't have room [for a full tree], or if you're not planning on being in your home for Christmas, but you want something festive, it's a good solution that you put those trees on the wall and call it a day," Iantha Carley, an interior designer and owner of Iantha Carley Interiors, told Insider.

Flat-back trees, also called half Christmas trees, have made their way into popular retailers

Target, Wayfair, and Home Depot all sell versions of these trees. Their biggest selling point, which most of the reviews mention, might be their compact size and easy setup.

Stacie Petty, who got her flat-back Christmas tree at Target, told Insider that her family has had to convert their toddler's bedroom into an office to accommodate her husband's remote work setup. Their living room, which is where they put the tree, is now her daughter's playroom. 

"I had already taken her room so I didn't want to take up a lot of space in her play area with a big tree, but still wanted a tall tree," Petty said, adding that the flat-back option "worked perfectly" for her family.

"So far, it's been toddler-proof because it's still standing, minus some ornaments," she told Insider.

Screen Shot 2020 12 16 at 4.36.53 PM
Petty's toddler with the family's Target half-tree in the background. Courtesy of Stacie Petty

Target's flat-back Christmas tree comes in sizes between five and 7.5 feet tall and all options feature pre-lit lights. The cheapest option is $114.99 (for a 5-foot tree), while the most expensive tree is $261.99 (for a 7.5-foot tree).

Sophie Armstrong, who is based in Middlesbrough, England, told Insider that the small size of her living room was a factor in picking a Christmas tree with a flat back as well. 

"My partner has never decorated or had a tree since he moved in [four] years ago. I moved in with him last January and as much as he is a Grinch I really wanted some Christmas magic after such a terrible year," Armstrong said.

"The half one fits perfectly in a small area but looks like a full tree from the front so [it] makes the room look lovely and festive," she added.

Wayfair also offers similar pre-lit and fully decorated flat-back Christmas trees. The price ranges from $59.99 for an undecorated 3-foot half-tree to $539.99 for a 9-foot tree with lights.

The tree pictured below comes "pre-decorated with a blend of shiny and glitter red shatterproof plastic ornaments," according to the website.

Wayfair half christmas tree
Wayfair's flat-back Christmas tree. Wayfair

Charlotte Binks of Basingstoke, Hampshire, put hers in the hallway like the one pictured above.

"It fits perfectly in our hallway. A full-size tree wouldn't fit and would overcrowd the space. The fact that it's pre-lit is a huge bonus and makes the hallway feel Christmas-y as soon as you walk in," Binks told Insider.

Carley suggested those buying flat-back trees could decorate them with flowers or turn them into a game

"I think as time goes on, they will probably become a little bit more sophisticated looking. Right now, they're very whimsical," Carley told Insider.

Carley says that you could decorate the tree with ferns or festive flowers like poinsettias. 

"I also thought it could be fun for kids if you could make it into an advent calendar," she said. The concept of an advent calendar is built around counting down the days to Christmas and, more importantly, opening a present each day.

Finding more ways to use this space-efficient tree, Carley said that they're also nifty while decorating for a party. 

"It's nice when you go to people's homes and they have a tree in every room. So, a wall tree could be an alternative if you don't have the space to have a tree or a place to store ... like three artificial trees," Carley said.

Read the original article on Insider

