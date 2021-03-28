Flat-faced dogs at risk of blindness because overbreeding means their eyes don't fully close

Sophie Barnes
·2 min read
Flat-faced dogs at risk of blindness because overbreeding means their eyes don&#39;t fully close - Clive Tagg
Flat-faced dogs at risk of blindness because overbreeding means their eyes don't fully close - Clive Tagg

Fashionable flat-faced dogs like pugs and French bulldogs may be all the rage among dog lovers, but vets have warned that over-breeding is causing them to go blind, with many not even able to close their eyes.

Over-breeding is leading to changes in the dogs’ skull shape, making their eyes bulge, and leaving the surface too exposed. This is causing trauma, ulcers and erosion of the eyeball, leading to vision loss, the researchers said.

Many have a condition called macroblepharon , which is an abnormally large opening of the eyelids. This, combined with the way their eyes stick out, often renders them impossible to close.

"As these breeds grow in popularity, veterinary hospital teams are treating more and more dogs of brachycephalic [flat-faced] breeds with a wide variety of problems caused by breeding for a characteristic short-nosed flat-face," the vets said, whose research was published in the Irish Veterinary Journal.

For their study, they examined a range of flat-faced breeds, ranging in age from just a few months to aged 16. The breeds, which had been brought to two vet school clinics suffering with eye issues, were French bulldogs, Shih-Tzus, Pugs, English Bulldogs, Boxers, Pekingese and Boston Terriers.

Of the 93 dogs studied, nearly half had macroblepharon. The French bulldogs - which, according to Kennel Club figures are the UK's second favourite dog - were the worst affected by this condition.

Entropion - where the eyelid turns inwards so that the eyelashes rub the eyeball - was found in 20 of the dogs, with pugs particularly afflicted.

Ulcers on the eyeball's surface - the cornea - were found in 41 of the pets, and five had them in both eyes, the vets from the University of Lisbon and University of Leipzig discovered.

Corneal pigmentation affected 33 of the dogs, with pugs suffering the most. Vision loss occurs as the blackish brown pigment progressively clouds the cornea.

Corneal fibrosis, or scarring, affected 23 dogs. Shih Tzus and French Bulldogs were the breeds most likely to have these issues.

"The number of these patients is increasing in small animal practices," said the researchers.

"Their personalities, wrinkly faces and appealing large eyes have turned them into popular pets.

"This popularity is thought to exist because humans find the large and round eyes, as well as the round face very appealing."

Their study, the vets said, has "highlighted the importance of responsible breeding, early diagnosis and regular ophthalmic check-ups to correctly diagnose, treat and if possible prevent situations of irreversible blindness in these patients".

As well as eye problems, these breeds commonly suffer from breathing issues - a condition known as Brachycephalic Airway Obstructive Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

  • Covid has meant quieter oceans, healthier whales — and unhappy hunters

    Not only has pandemic helped accelerate the end of commercial whale hunting, ambient noise in the world’s oceans is also way down.

  • Coyote cornered in South Carolina kitchen won’t budge — until cops deploy dog toys

    The coyote snuck in through a doggy door unnoticed.

  • Alabama Shakes drummer facing child abuse charges

    The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges. Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported. Johnson was taken to the Limestone County Jail.

  • Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment

    They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. Following appeals from concerned service members, the Interior Ministry has proposed new legislation that would give these animals an official status, and paid retirement to help cover the often costly care bills their new owners face. Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski described the draft law as a “moral obligation” which should get unanimous backing when presented in Parliament for approval later this year.

  • All of the DC universe movies ranked from 'Man of Steel' to 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is streaming on HBO Max. How does it stack up to WB's other DC movies? It's the movie fans deserved years ago.

  • Scholastic Pulls ‘Ook and Gluk’ Children’s Book For ‘Perpetuating Passive Racism’

    "Together, we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism."

  • Ashley Tisdale Posts New Photo of Daughter Jupiter Iris, Calls Husband Christopher French the ‘Best Dad’

    Tisdale and French welcomed their first child on Tuesday, March 23

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny asks for painkiller injections: public commission

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny asked for help from a public commission to get access to painkiller injections for severe pain in his leg, the head of the commission said in a statement published on late on Saturday. The 44-year old opposition politician has said in a statement that his request for treatment by a civilian doctor had been rejected and that he was being woken up by a guard every hour during the night in a deliberate attempt to undermine his health. Members of a local Public Monitoring Commission, a semi-official body with access to Russian prisons, visited Navalny in his penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow on Friday.

  • Simply the Best

    To be a Baptist gospel choir singer from Nutbush, Tennessee, and dream of being the first Black rock and roll performer to sell out football stadiums is a daunting desire to have, let alone achieve. However, Tina Turner did just that and HBO’s documentary TINA shares that story from desire to fulfillment. …

  • 11-year-old boy shot, killed identified; mourned by loved ones

    Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Friday as Philadelphia police continue to look for the shooter.

  • Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

    Bill Griffin waited more than a year for this moment: Newly vaccinated, he embraced his 3-year-old granddaughter for the first time since the pandemic began. Spring has arrived with sunshine and warmer weather, and many older adults who have been vaccinated, like Griffin, are emerging from COVID-19-imposed hibernation. From shopping in person or going to the gym to bigger milestones like visiting family, the people who were once most at risk from COVID-19 are beginning to move forward with getting their lives on track.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Moderna Covid vaccine to be introduced in UK from April

    How lockdown fatigue and lack of vaccine put Africa at risk of Covid surge On Monday we can put pandemic behind us, says NHS chief Exclusive: How the UK sought Taiwan's help to control Coronavirus Care staff may have to sign new job contracts so they take up jab Lost in lockdown: ‘It has been a living nightmare’ Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A third covid vaccine - Moderna - will arrive in the UK next month, ministers have confirmed. In total, Britain has ordered 17 million doses of the vaccine, which works in a similar way to the Pfizer jab. More than than 500,000 doses of Moderna are due to arrive in the first batch, the Mail on Sunday reports. On current trends, this could be used in less than a day. But it will add to stocks of Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, as the programme continues to administer second doses to millions of people aged 50 and over, and growing numbers of younger people. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden clarified that April is the month when the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in the UK. He told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC that the vaccination programme remains "on course", adding: "We expect that in April Moderna will come." Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the data on the Moderna vaccine was very promising. When asked on BBC Breakfast on Sunday if the Moderna vaccine could open the door to people under 50 being vaccinated, he said: "We examined the data from Moderna which looks very promising. "If we've caught up with all those over-50s we want to reach out to, it makes sense to go toward our next age group, which is the 40 to 49-year-old age group." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Path from Clinton to Biden takes U-turn on debt, trade, more

    When Bill Clinton spoke of how to build a bridge to the 21st century, it was to be constructed with balanced budgets, welfare recipients who found jobs and expanded global trade. Three decades later, President Joe Biden is dealing with harsh 21st century realities and his approach has been the exact opposite: Borrow to spur growth, offer government aid without mandating work and bring global supply chains back to the United States. This change in Democratic policy reflects the unique crises caused by the pandemic, as well as decades-old trends such as the rise of economic inequality, the downward slope of interest rates that made borrowing easier and globalization’s pitfalls as factories departed the Midwest.

  • Police investigate shooting in Essex

    Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Royal Farms on Back River Neck Road in Essex.

  • Congress-woman elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

    Julia Letlow, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Louisiana's 5th district, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that she is a "huge proponent" of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans, and she wants to "encourage anybody out there who's eligible to go ahead" and get their shot. “It’s definitely going to inform my work” congresswoman-elect @jbletlow tells @margbrennan of being elected into her late husband’s seat after he died from complications of COVID-19 in December, encouraging others to be vaccinated against the virus. pic.twitter.com/hy32r2ykXC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging their constituents to get vaccinated, of course, but Letlow's advocacy is particularly personal. Her future seat was initially won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications last year at the age of 41. When Brennan pointed out polling shows there's still significant vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters younger than 65, Letlow said "that's why I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone. Look at my family, use my story." Republican Rep.-elect @jbletlow's message to those in party still hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine: “I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone… Look at my family, use my story." pic.twitter.com/GyUMOcYYsS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

  • 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe is reportedly recovering from a stroke. His wife claimed his drink may have been poisoned.

    The couple told TMZ an unknown individual approached them while they were on a date and claimed to know their favorite drink orders.

  • The 15 Best Companion Dogs to Be at Your Side When You Really Need It

    Dogs have an incredible, intuitive ability to make people happy. Call us crazy, but it might be their puppy dog eyes, soft fur, general cuteness and undying devotion. Some canines are so good at making people...

  • Robert Irwin Looks Almost Identical to Late Dad Steve Irwin in Photo with Baby Niece Grace

    Robert Irwin's sister, Bindi Irwin, welcomed her first child with husband Chandler Powell on Thursday

  • NCAA March Madness betting: $306K Loyola bet loses as Oregon State's remarkable ATS run continues

    Oregon State is now 16-5 against the spread as an underdog this season.

  • 'An inflection point': Congress prepares for battle over massive voting rights bill

    Progressives say the survival of the republic depends on this legislation. Republicans call it a partisan power grab.