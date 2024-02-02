Flat fire leads to attempted murder charge

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a flat fire in Nottinghamshire.

Police said a woman was treated in hospital after being rescued from the property in Holden Street, Radford at about 09:30 on Tuesday.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

The 69-year-old man has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 February, the force said.

It added officers were satisfied it was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.