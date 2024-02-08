Flat owner threatened with homelessness over £5,500 service charge

Nicola Hawkins is refusing to pay her latest bill - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

“Disgraceful”, “horrifically draconian” and “abusive” is how MPs and government officials have described what Nicola Hawkins is up against.

The 36-year-old flat owner was threatened with homelessness after contesting a service charge bill nine times as expensive as what she was quoted two years prior.

She moved into her £215,000 one-bedroom flat in Essex back in March 2022 after reading an estate agent’s brochure which said service charge was just £600 a year.

But upon moving in, she found out it was in fact £1,400 that year. Then in 2023 it was £2,800. And this year it will be £5,500.

After refusing to pay the latest bill and preparing to take her case to the first-tier tribunal, she received a letter in February from her managing agent – the family-run Eagerstates – telling her it had “no choice” but to apply for a possession judgment on her flat because of the outstanding balance.

The company said it had flagged the outstanding bill three weeks after it was due and had offered to take payments in smaller instalments. The company said it had also offered to meet with Ms Hawkins to discuss her concerns, but this was turned down. After three weeks, Eagerstates sent a letter starting repossession proceedings.

Under current laws, leaseholders can be forced to ‘forfeit’ their leases and be made homeless if they do not pay their service charge – even if that charge is as small as £350 or is in the process of being disputed, according to MPs.

Last week, Labour’s shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook called the practice “wholly disproportionate and horrifically draconian” in a debate over amendments to the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill.

Former housing minister Rachel Maclean also said forfeiture was a “most feudal and abusive practice”, adding that a freeholder could seize a flat worth half a million pounds and “make a windfall irrespective of the size of the contested charge”.

The Leasehold and Freehold Bill has not yet banned the practice. An amendment to get rid of forfeiture was tabled at committee stage on January 30 but not voted into the bill. Housing minister Lee Rowley did say, however, that it would be considered again in the Commons.

A government source told The Telegraph Ms Hawkins’ treatment had been “disgraceful” and was “yet another powerful indictment” of the leasehold system.

They added: “As the bill progresses through parliament, the Secretary of State [Michael Gove] will carefully consider ways to strengthen the bill to protect leaseholders.

“He has been clear that we must reform the unfair and antiquated leasehold system out of existence, and this bill will be vital in securing that goal.”

This is the second time Ms Hawkins is having to take her landlord, Assethold Limited, to the tribunal. The company is run by the Gurvits family, which also runs Eagerstates.

In July 2023, Ms Hawkins won back £9,500 in service charges for her and her five neighbours who live above a shop in Romford. She said she still can’t understand whether her account has been credited. Eagerstates told The Telegraph a credit of around £1,200 has now been applied to her account.

The bulk of the refund related to excessive charges for building insurance, which the judge capped at £3,500 for the year being disputed. Documents seen by The Telegraph show a £5,800 charge has been estimated for building insurance and broker fees this year. Eagerstates says it has changed brokers and reduced its original premiums by £1,000, adding that the court cannot cap future years of charges.

When Ms Hawkins bought the property, she claims her conveyancer did not send her a management pack which would have given her more accurate estimates on future service charges.

In February 2023, she filed a complaint with the Legal Ombudsman but she said it still hasn’t been looked at. The Telegraph has tried to chase up the claim.

It was not until after her property purchase, in July 2022, that National Trading Standards issued guidance requiring estate agents to provide material information – which includes information on service-charge review periods.

Over the past three years, 111 decisions have gone through the first-tier tribunal involving Assethold Limited. The majority were leaseholders waging a case against the landlord, but 20 were cases filed by Assethold to recoup fees from leaseholders who had decided to form Right to Manage companies.

In documents seen by The Telegraph, a tribunal judge called Mr [Ronni] Gurvits “a very frequent user of the tribunal” earlier this month in response to an application to postpone an upcoming hearing – which the court denied.

Barry Gardiner, Labour MP for Brent North, said Ms Hawkins’ case was an example of why “we need to end forfeiture”.

He added: “Most normal people in Britain would not believe that a landlord can seize an entire home because of a dispute over a £5,500 bill. Why can’t they go to the small claims court to recover their money?

“The Government has the opportunity to legislate on this with the bill going through the Commons now. They refused the amendment at the committee stage. Perhaps their lordships will make them see sense.”

A big fear for Ms Hawkins is the saleability of her flat in the future. Her mortgage is £680 a month, but her service charge is now £458 a month.

She said: “When I bought this I was single but now I’m in a relationship and we’re desperate to leave. This was only ever meant to be a starter flat.

“No one will buy this now the service charge is more than half my mortgage.

“We’ve tried the police, National Trading Standards, the Property Ombudsman, the FCA [Financial Conduct Authority] – no one wants to touch our landlord or the managing agent.”

Recommended

Why buying a leasehold property might be the worst mistake you’ll make

Read more

Because the seventh lease in the building is held by a shop, the flat owners aren’t entitled to enfranchise or to win the right to manage. They are essentially stuck until the law changes.

Eagerstates said it has provided Ms Hawkins with copies of all the invoices for expenditure – including images as evidence of the work carried out.

Harry Scoffin, founder of Free Leaseholders – a campaign group set up to abolish the leasehold system in England and Wales – said the Law Commission urged the Government to reform forfeiture in 1985, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2006 and 2022.

He added: “Legitimate debts can be pursued in the usual way of a money claim in the county courts. If Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove are serious about homeownership, they need to abolish forfeiture in the bill.

“The threat of forfeiture is the single most powerful weapon of freeholders owning other people’s homes, and routinely gets leaseholders to pay excessive or opaque service charge demands.”

Eagerstates did not provide a statement.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.