The New Flat Rate names Ripley PR public relations agency of record

No. 1 home service PR agency selected by top home service menu-pricing software provider to elevate brand among HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , a leading provider of menu-pricing software for home service companies, has selected Ripley PR as the company's full-service public relations provider and agency of record.

"The team at Ripley PR has consistently demonstrated that they understand our industry," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "They work with home service contractors and B2B companies in the home service space every day, and that experience gives them insight into the unique challenges and opportunities available to The New Flat Rate and our customers. Based on our previous experience with Ripley PR and what we've seen them do for business owners in our industry, selecting them to help us grow was an easy choice."

The New Flat Rate was founded in 2011 to help HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors maximize sales opportunities and drive profits by providing customers more choice. The New Flat Rate's pricing system eliminates sales pressure on technicians and empowers them to focus more on providing excellent service. And their program easily integrates with other leading software platforms.

"The New Flat Rate benefits contractors and their customers by streamlining pricing and the selection of services," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR. "Their technology has such a positive impact. We've seen how it makes life easier for business owners, techs and their customers and how it helps contractors get the most out of each service call. We're looking forward to furthering awareness for The New Flat Rate so more contractors can take advantage of what they offer."

Heather Ripley founded Ripley PR in 2013 to provide strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, to the home service industry. She applied the experience she gained working at Clockwork Home Services, a franchisor of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky, to build the No. 1 home service PR agency in the country. Ripley PR's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations helps clients build awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $420 million network of communication agencies, with 1,600 staff and 110 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-flat-rate-names-ripley-pr-public-relations-agency-of-record-301044868.html

SOURCE Ripley PR