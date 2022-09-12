Flat Rock appraiser named in conservation easement tax fraud scheme loses license

The Flat Rock appraiser accused of aiding a conservation easement tax scheme has lost his license, according to a North Carolina Appraisal Board consent order.

Walter Douglas "Terry" Roberts II, one of seven people named by the Department of Justice in the alleged scheme that involved the sale of over $1.3 billion in fraudulent tax deductions, agreed via the consent order to surrender his license after the board found he had created misleading appraisals for three conservation easements.

"Respondent's reports did not reveal any explanation as to why the sales used to establish the value of the subject after the imposition of the easement were any more appropriate than the sales that were considered before the imposition of the easement," the consent order signed by Roberts, the respondent, said. "As a result, Respondent did not execute an appropriate scope of work with regard to the three appraisals which were prepared for the purpose of establishing a loss in value due to the imposition of a conservation easement."

There are currently 3,946 licensed appraisers in North Carolina, and none but Roberts have been forced to surrender their license in the past two years, according to North Carolina Appraisal Board Office Manager Mindy Sealy.

Of the other six named in the indictment, one is an appraiser, Clayton Weibel, and five -- Jack Fisher, James Sinnott, Herbert Lewis, Victor Smith and Yekaterina Lopuhina -- are certified public accountants. Lopuhina is also known as "Kate Joy," a Department of Justice press release said in March, and all but Roberts were based in Atlanta, according to past Citizen-Times reporting. Roberts, Fisher, Weibel, Sinnott and Lewis all pleaded not guilty, according to the same report.

In addition, a decision on how the case proceeds could come soon after Fisher's lawyer, Brett A. Switzer of Womble Bond Dickinson law firm, filed a motion on Aug. 1 to dismiss charges against Fisher on the basis of "uncertain law and unconstitutional vagueness," according to court documents obtained by the Citizen Times. Other court documents show that Roberts' lawyer, Suzanne Hashimi, filed a motion on Aug. 8 to join Fisher's motion to dismiss.

"This case — the first criminal prosecution of its kind — is an attempt to criminalize actions that are either legal, or, at the very least, are subject to scrutiny as vague, highly debatable, unclear, or uncertain," the motion's introduction reads. "Such a prosecution is not permitted as a matter of law until "fair warning” has been given through a civil tax case. While the government arguably has attempted to issue such a warning, the rulings in those cases have only reinforced the lawful nature of the actions alleged here."

Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas ruled on Aug. 9 that the motion to dismiss would be taken under advisement, and that the government had until Sept. 13 to respond to the motion, according to court minutes.

Northern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Bob Page said he did not have any information on a trial date. Hashimi and Switzer were unable to be reached for comment.

According to the DOJ, the group conspired to design, market and sell false and fraudulent charitable contribution tax deductions through the use of conservation easements, which is a legally binding agreement through which private landowners can sell the development rights of their property to a conservation organization while retaining ownership of the land itself.

To do this, the DOJ alleges the group bought undeveloped land using partnerships, fraudulently inflated the price of the property using the two appraisers and then donated a conservation easement for the land to a land trust or conservancy organization. They allegedly sold units of these partnerships to high-income clients, guaranteeing at least a four-to-one tax deduction ratio to their clients, meaning if a client bought $100,000 worth of units, they would receive a $400,000 tax deduction, according to the press release.

Fisher, Sinnott, Lopuhina, Lewis and Smith also allegedly helped clients claim tax deductions after the end of the tax year by taking late sales, creating backdated documents and preparing or causing the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns and other false documents, according to the release.

All seven are charged with conspiring to defraud the United States. Lewis and Smith are charged with wire fraud, and the others are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, all but Lopuhina are charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation of false returns related to the syndicated conservation easement tax shelters. All but Smith, Weibel and Roberts are charged with filing false personal tax returns, and Fisher is charged with "money laundering arising from his purchases of multiple luxury vehicles and domestic and foreign properties with the proceeds of unlawful activity," according to the DOJ's press release.

Roberts, according to previous Citizen-Times reporting, faces a total maximum of 28 years in prison.

