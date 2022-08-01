Flat-screen TV may have been used as weapon in homicide at Tennessee home, cops say

A flat-screen television may have been used as a deadly weapon during a domestic dispute, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in Tennessee.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday, July 29, at a home on Boyd Drive in northwest Nashville, police said in a news release.

The 64-year-old suspect is the one who called 911 and the victim was his 65-year-old wife, officials said.

“He reported being dizzy from being hit in the head with an object,” police said.

“After not getting anyone to come to the door, officers entered the home through a window. They found (the victim) dead on the floor of the bedroom with trauma to her face and a flat-screen television laying on top of her chest.”

Her husband was found “lying on the bed with apparent minor injuries.”

The man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. He refused to be interviewed by officers about what happened, police said.

“Based on evidence inside the home, detectives believe (the victim) was killed during a domestic dispute with her husband,” police said.

Investigators have not said what caused the woman’s death or how the suspect was injured.

He faces a homicide charge, with bond set at $75,000, according to Davidson County jail records.

