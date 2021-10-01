Flat tire led State Police to NYC homicide suspect

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Oct. 1—A homicide suspect's flight from New York City was undone by a flat tire on Interstate 40 near Edgewood.

New Mexico State Police arrested Haiyan Deng, 31, who was booked into the Torrance County Detention Center and charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in the Sept. 23 incident.

Court records show Deng tried to escape after the State Police officer attempted to detain her and police found a revolver inside a plastic bag in Deng's SUV.

State Police said Deng is the suspect in a New York homicide and a fugitive complaint said she is currently charged in the state with burglary, assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

State Police officer Ray Wilson said Deng will be extradited to New York.

"The individual has not been extradited or officially charged at this time," a spokesperson for New York City police said. They did not respond to additional questions.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court:

A State Police officer was notified around 6:30 p.m. of a stranded driver along westbound I-40 near Edgewood. The officer found Deng in a silver SUV with a blown tire on the side of the highway.

"I checked on her, she had people coming from Albuquerque to help her and I left the area," the officer wrote.

Then, about an hour later, a State Police sergeant told the officer Deng was wanted by New York police in a homicide and may have a gun.

The sergeant told the officer not to let Deng into the SUV and to "watch her hands at all times."

Deng told the officer she wanted a sweater from her SUV and tried to open the door, but the officer stopped her and put a handcuff on her wrist. Deng resisted and wrestled with the officer before they both fell to the ground.

The officer was able to restrain Deng and handcuff her completely, placing her in the back of a police vehicle. The officer searched Deng's SUV before it was towed, and found a silver and black revolver in a plastic bag in a backpack on the front passenger floorboard.

