Flathead Avalanche Center extends backcountry avalanche warning

TechCrunch

This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce; Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs; and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.