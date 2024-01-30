Flathead Avalanche Center extends backcountry avalanche warning
A backcountry avalanche warning has been extended for parts of Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.
A backcountry avalanche warning has been extended for parts of Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
Fans report that their 'skin looks unbelievable' after using this tool.
“The Kardashians” star is executive producing and appearing in a three-part docuseries about the Hollywood legend. She’s called Elizabeth Taylor “my idol.”
As companies start relying more on AI-powered tools to help increase productivity and efficiency, they need to think about creating policies that can address any ethical, practical or legal issues, writes Richard Marcus, head of information security at AuditBoard. Matt Lerner, who spent 11 years in marketing at PayPal, offers some solid advice for founders: “Selling more is like the last step; the first step is learning,” Lerner told Haje Kamps.
According to a Unifor update sent to workers at Ford's Oakville plant, the final U.S.-market Ford Edge will roll down the line April 26, 2024.
TikTok is experimenting with a feature that has the ability to make all posts on the app shoppable, as first reported by Bloomberg. The move is part of the company's plans to turn TikTok Shop into a multibillion-dollar e-commerce business in the United States. TikTok confirmed that the feature is currently in limited testing, but did not provide any further details.
Volvo's EX30 is a technological marvel, but that reliance on software has caused a delay on deliveries.
Tiger Global and a16z-backed productivity company ClickUp has acquired the calendar app Hypercal to boost its platform offering, TechCrunch has learned. As part of the acquisition, the app's founder Ricardo Clerigo is also joining ClickUp as Head of Calendar. U.K.-based Hypercal was founded in 2022 as an app for Mac and offered integration with different apps such as Notion, OneNote, Apple Notes, Google Docs, Todolist, Apple Reminders, Asana, Things app, Microsoft To-Do, and Slack.
Ahead of a major congressional hearing about children's online safety, Meta has announced a collaboration with the Center for Open Science, a nonprofit dedicated to transparency in academic research. As part of this pilot program, Meta says it will share "privacy-preserving social media data" with select academic researchers who study well-being.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 40% with this deal.
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce; Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs; and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
The formula is packed with antioxidants that aim to hydrate, smooth and firm your skin.
On Friday, Microsoft revealed that it had been the victim of a hack carried out by Russian government spies. In a new blog post, Microsoft said that “the same actor has been targeting other organizations and, as part of our usual notification processes, we have begun notifying these targeted organizations.” At this point, it’s unclear how many organizations the Russian-backed hackers targeted.
Vancouver, Washington–based Digs, a collaboration platform that provides homebuilders, vendors and -- eventually -- homeowners with something akin to a digital twin of a home, today announced that it has extended its $7 million seed round from 2023 with another $7 million. The new round was led by the Oregon Venture Fund (OVF) and Legacy Capital Ventures, with its existing investors like Fuse, Flying Fish, Betaworks and PSF following on from their previous investment and Deepwater Asset Management also joining in this round. "It’s fantastic to have proven investors like OVF and Legacy lead our seed round and partner in helping us navigate all the challenges accompanying rapid growth," said Digs CEO and co-founder Ryan Fink.
Researchers at MIT have developed a rapid 3D-printing technique that uses liquid metal instead of polymer resin. This process allows for the complete creation of large aluminum parts, such as chair frames, in minutes.
Apple is making major changes to the App Store and other core parts of iOS in Europe in response to new European Union laws.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Ford and Lincoln want more screens and deeper integration between your car and other devices in your life. Case in point: the Lincoln Nautilus' 48-inch panoramic display.