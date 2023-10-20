Flathead County land purchase potential home for new jail
The Flathead County commissioners have entered an agreement to purchase a 114-acre piece of property just south of Kalispell that could be the home of a future jail.
The Flathead County commissioners have entered an agreement to purchase a 114-acre piece of property just south of Kalispell that could be the home of a future jail.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
Toyota has joined the growing list of companies switching to the North American Charging Standard (NACS).
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Speaking for the first time in months, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman expressed confidence in the breakaway tour.
Nutritionists dish on how to make better smoothies, plus sneaky ways to add more good-for-you ingredients.
Cash-back credit cards allow you to earn back a percentage of your purchases as cash rewards. However, not all cards are created equal. Here's how to find the best cash-back credit cards for you.
Yahoo Life asked astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Andreas Mogensen — who are currently living and working on the International Space Station — about some of the health challenges of space.
India announced plans to build the Bharatiya Antariksha Station — or the Indian Space Station — by 2035, and follow this up with a crewed mission to the moon by 2040. The country is preparing by planning its first crewed mission, currently set for 2025.
Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand on Thursday to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried. Sun has a non-prosecution agreement in exchange for his cooperation. The Yale law school grad joined FTX at the end of August 2021 and stayed until early November 2022 shortly after the crypto exchange collapsed.
You need to check out Gap's fall collection.
Cooper Kupp is worth paying up for again in DFS this week. Who else does Dalton Del Don suggest you get in your lineup?
Enter iink, a digital payments network out to make it easier to get funds associated with multiparty property insurance claims. The firm was joined by Motley Fool Ventures, Chartline Capital Partners, Silver Circle Ventures and a group of existing investors. When the company was founded in 2017, and up until 2022, iink was operating as a service business, Tom McGrath, co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.
Google's gunning for Duolingo with a new Google Search feature designed to help people practice -- and improve -- their English speaking skills. Rolling out over the next few days for Search on Android devices in Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Venezuela, with more countries and languages to come in the future, the new feature will provide interactive speaking practice for language learners translating to or from English, Google writes in a blog post. "Google Search is already a valuable tool for language learners, providing translations, definitions, and other resources to improve vocabulary," reads the the post, attributed to Google Research director Christian Plagemann and product manager Katya Cox.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.
Amazon has put its entry-level Fire TV stick on sale for $20, which is half off. This is the same discount that was applied during the company’s Prime Day event.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
Founders Future, a well-known VC firm in the French tech ecosystem, acquired an equity crowdfunding marketplace called Sowefund. While terms of the deal remain undisclosed, Sowefund has been profitable since 2022 with around 20 employees. Following this move, Founders Future now has two separate yet complementary businesses.
One of Silicon Valley's most prominent investment firms will face government scrutiny over its investments in China. Sequoia Capital has received a polite but pointed request from Congress to enter into more detail on how it will prevent further U.S. investment dollars from advancing Chinese interests. Sequoia announced in June that it would be splitting into three pieces: Sequoia Capital in the U.S. and Europe, Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia, and HongShan in China (formerly Sequoia Capital China).