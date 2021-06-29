Flathead man accused a second time of DUI with kids in vehicle

Jun. 29—A little more than two years ago, Allen Paul Parsons drove drunk at more than 80 mph with three children ages 7 years and younger in the vehicle.

Before his case was resolved, Parsons missed 25 appointments for breath tests and failed another. Eventually, a felony charge of child endangerment was reduced to aggravated DUI, a misdemeanor, after Parsons agreed to plead guilty.

Parsons' sentence was one year with all but three days suspended.

In October 2020, Parsons was charged with felony aggravated assault after a man alleged Parsons punched him in the face at a party in Olney.

Parsons pleaded not guilty and the case is pending.

Just five days ago, on June 25, Parsons was accused once more of driving drunk with two children, ages 5 and 10.

According to the charging document in the latest alleged incident, a man told Kalispell police officers his brother, Parsons, had tried to kick in the door of his apartment and threatened his life. Parsons' mother called 911 to report he was drunk and had just driven off with two kids in a pickup truck.

An officer arrived and stopped the truck before it left the complex. Parsons allegedly refused to get out before officers physically removed him from the truck.

After Parsons refused to give a blood sample, a warrant was obtained and he was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. Officers said Parsons grabbed at them and hospital security officers during the draw.

After he was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center, officers allegedly found two oxymorphone hydrochloride pills. They are an opioid-based painkiller.

Parsons was released from custody June 25. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, July 1.

