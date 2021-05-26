Flathead man charged with sexually assaulting girls

May 25—A Flathead Valley man is accused of sexually assaulting and raping two young girls.

Robert "Billy" McGuffie, 72, faces four felony charges, including two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent. He is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and faces a prison sentence of up to 100 years.

McGuffie's alleged offenses were against two girls ages 9 and 12 who were visiting his residence near Somers in 2014.

According to charging documents, a woman called the Flathead County Sheriff's Office in February to report a 14-year-old girl had told her counselor that McGuffie sexually abused her years earlier.

The girl and another girl, 19, but 12 at the time of the alleged offenses, underwent forensic interviews.

McGuffie told investigators he "didn't recall" the alleged offenses, according to charging documents. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3.

