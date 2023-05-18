Flathead man facing felony charge held box cutter to his throat, court docs say

May 17—Authorities have identified a Flathead Valley man already facing a felony stalking charge as the person who held a blade to his throat inside the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on Tuesday.

John Drew Peterson, 75, is back in county jail following the roughly one-hour standoff with law enforcement personnel inside the 920 S. Main St. building, which houses the Sheriff's Office and Flathead County District Court. His bail is set at $250,000.

Newly filed court documents seeking the revocation of Peterson's release on the pending stalking charge offered more details of the incident, which prompted first responders from the Kalispell Fire and Police departments as well as the Sheriff's Office to swarm the multistory building about 2 p.m., May 16.

Peterson, the petition to revoke reads, appeared in the lobby of the third floor, which houses multiple district court courtrooms as well as related offices, and began "causing a disturbance." Court employees alerted county jail personnel in response, court documents said.

About that time, Peterson pulled a box cutter from his pocket and held it to his throat, according to court documents. He allegedly demanded justice and expressed his displeasure with local law enforcement and two district court judges, who he identified by name.

Although he put the box cutter away at one point, he pulled it out again, court documents said. He later failed to comply with a request from responding law enforcement to go prone on the ground so that officers could arrest him, according to court documents.

Sheriff Brian Heino said Tuesday that first responders used a combination of less than lethal rounds and a K-9 unit to take Peterson into custody about 3 p.m. Removed from the Flathead County Justice Center in a stretcher, Peterson was expected to undergo medical and mental health evaluations following his arrest, Heino said at the time.

In the petition to revoke, County Attorney Travis Ahner argued that Peterson failed to remain law abiding, as required by the conditions of his release. Those violations include disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, Ahner wrote.

Story continues

County jail records indicate that Peterson also faces a pending warrant on a felony intimidation charge.

PETERSON APPEARED before Judge Robert Allison in district court on April 21 for his arraignment on the stalking charge, pleading not guilty to the felony. Arriving in a U.S. Army uniform, the 75-year-old gestured with a single finger at the victims in the case, who were sitting inside the courtroom, en route to the defendant's table.

"[Expletive] you," he told them before taking a seat next to his defense attorney.

The move earned an admonishment from Allison, who warned Peterson that further disruptions could carry consequences.

"We don't appreciate hand gestures in the court," Allison said at the time.

Peterson is accused in that case of showing up on his neighbors' yard on Castle View Road west of Kalispell on March 25 while hefting a machete. Accusing their dog of injuring his horse, Peterson began yelling death threats, court documents said.

He said he would "gut" the family "like pigs," according to court documents.

Peterson pleaded not guilty to the charge at his April 21 court appearance and launched into an impromptu defense of his actions. He told Allison he suffered from post traumatic stress and had been the victim of extortion and a series of unfounded arrests.

"I have tried to live a life of quiet tranquility until my next door neighbors moved in," he said. "I lived the next 13 years in terror."

During the hearing, Ahner sought additional conditions of release, which Allison granted. Those included a ban on visiting businesses that served alcohol, like bars and casinos, and a requirement that Peterson give up his firearms.

Allison set an omnibus hearing for Aug. 16 with a pretrial conference to follow on Sept. 13.

Peterson was not due to appear in court this week.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.