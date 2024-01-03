Flathead Valley man allegedly lit home on fire after argument

Jan. 3—A 23-year-old faces a felony arson charge after he allegedly admitted lighting his family's Whitefish Stage Road trailer home on fire late last month.

Authorities are holding Jason Jerald Andreaus Meyer in the county jail with bail set at $150,000 following the Dec. 20 structure fire. He is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court on Jan. 4 for his arraignment on the felony charge.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrived at the Whitefish Stage Road home to find the trailer engulfed in flames, according to court documents. Meyer's father told authorities that he and several others were inside when the 23-year-old walked in and announced the fire, court documents said.

After taking a look at the spreading flames themselves, the trailer's inhabitants fled the building.

Speaking with investigators, Meyer said he lived in the trailer and had gotten into an argument with a relative earlier in the day.

"What do I have to do to get you guys to figure out I'm [angry], burn the house down?" he allegedly recalled saying to her.

Following the argument, Meyer allegedly said he went into the living room and flicked a cigarette butt onto a pile of clothes dirtied with gas and oil. Then he lit a curtain on fire with a lighter, he told authorities, according to court documents.

Afterward, he went to his truck, where he sat until he saw smoke coming out of the front door, court documents alleged. That's when he went back inside to get his family out, he allegedly told authorities.

Arson is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

