Flathead Warming Center prepares for frigid temperatures

Jan. 11—With temperatures predicted to drop to 30 below zero in some areas of Northwest Montana in coming days, staff at the Flathead Warming Center are preparing to do whatever they can to get people indoors.

Ahead of big freezes, workers focus on education and outreach, said Executive Director Tonya Horn. Many people living on the streets or in vehicles might face barriers preventing them from seeking shelter at the center or elsewhere, like addiction, mental illness or a disability.

"Even though the temperatures will get very frigid, some people will try to make it, even outdoors or in their vehicle. So our message is, 'Come inside, let us meet you where you're at. Come inside, so that we can keep you warm and safe,'" Horn said. "It's about saving lives when the weather gets this harsh."

Many outreach organizations in the valley come together to try to get as many people sheltered as possible, she said. Collaborative Housing Solutions of Northwest Montana provides these nonprofits with a place to share resources and discuss best strategies. Horn said there are ongoing conversations about who can do what, how they can best pull together and how they can get people to the right places.

She said the center relies on its homeless outreach team, which is part of the collaborative, as well as conversations with law enforcement.

"We ask 'Where have you seen people lately?'" Horn said. "A year ago, before Christmas, the weather was so dangerously cold at that time and it was hard to get some folks to come indoors. But we were successful, even with the help of law enforcement, to get folks to come inside."

It's not only about saving lives when it gets this cold, Horn said, it's also about saving limbs.

"You can lose your limbs with such frigid weather," Horn continued. "The stakes are just very high."

She said the center's staff always anticipates having more people seek services when the weather turns cold, and is thankful for year-round support from the community that allows them to make it through winter.

"I'm very grateful for the community, that we have a place like this, so everyone can be warm and safe, because every life is valuable," Horn said. "Every person that donates to the warming center in whatever way they are able, their statement is that every life is valuable."

She said the facility is at capacity for blankets and coats, but appreciates their volunteers and those who bring extra food when they know people will be staying all day.

