"Flattening the curve": What it means for fighting coronavirus

Communities are being urged to practice . Cities that quickly imposed strict closures and quarantines during the 1918 crisis had lower death tolls than cities that didn't.

So, the cancellation of school, work, concerts and other large gatherings might seem annoying, but could ultimately relieve a lot of stress on our health care system and save lives.

Oxford's Our World in Data project explains its "flattening the curve" graph this way: "While the total number who get infected might not change, the containment measures intend to avoid an outbreak trajectory in which a large number of people get sick at the same time."

While more than half of the roughly 128,000 people who've caught the coronavirus worldwide have already recovered, the toll in human lives and dollars is already staggering, and expected to get much worse before it gets better. More than 4,700 people have died, including at least 42 in the U.S.

