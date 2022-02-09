Flatwoods man charged with endangering child

Feb. 9—FLATWOODS — A Flatwoods father is accused of falling asleep after crashing on crack Feb. 4 and allowing his 20-month-old daughter to wander into the wintry weather outside.

Brent L. Roberts, 58, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident. Roberts is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond.

According to a criminal citation, Roberts fell asleep after he admittedly ingested crack cocaine a few days prior to contact with police and the child had gotten loose.

The landlord had found the child, and tried to wake up Roberts but wasn't successful, records show. He then took the child upstairs to a neighbor to have them watch the kid, records show.

When police questioned Roberts, he said the mother was out in Huntington copping crack cocaine, records show. Police said Roberts appeared to be under the influence of some kind of substance.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com