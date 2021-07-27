Flatwoods man charged with kidnapping

Jul. 27—GREENUP — A Flatwoods man kidnapped a woman and forced her into sexual acts, according to court records.

The suspect, 45-year-old Adam W. Ray, and the victim knew one another prior to the July 10 abduction.

According to criminal complaints filed by the Greenup Police Department, Ray choked the victim repeatedly inside a car, and then refused to let her out while she was driving, records show.

During that time that Ray forced the victim to sexually touch him, records show.

"He stated he was going to 'get some' before he went to jail," the citation states.

During the course of the incident, court records show Ray swerved in and out of traffic, threatening to kill them both, records show. Ray also threatened to run into a train as well, records show.

According to court records, the victim was able to make a break for it at a gas station and summon help.

On July 19, Ray ran from police at the Greenup Locks and Dam, kicking off a high-speed chase, records show.

Ray has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree strangulation, third-degree sexual abuse and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

Ray is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond, according to online jail records.

