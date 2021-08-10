Flatwoods man charged with ripping off mom

Aug. 10—GREENUP — A Flatwoods man was charged over the weekend after state police discovered he drained his 81-year-old mother's bank account, according to court records.

Donald Fraley, 64, is accused of clearing out his elderly mother's bank account through ATM and bank withdrawals, as well as retail and restaurant purchases. A complaint filed by Kentucky State Police states he also failed to make her house payment.

The amount of transactions amounted to more than $300 between February and June.

Fraley was charged with elder abuse exceeding $300 in value, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.

Court records show District Court Judge Paul E. Craft signed the warrant on Friday afternoon and Fraley was apprehended the next day. He was released on a bond Monday.

