Flatwoods man indicted on sexual abuse charges

Jun. 14—GREENUP — A grand jury sitting in Greenup County has indicted a Flatwoods man on 27 counts relating to the sexual abuse of children.

Skyler A. Mullins, 21, was indicted June 9 on seven counts of promoting the use of a minor in a sexual performance, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material, and 10 counts of possession or viewing child sexual abuse material.

According to court records, Mullins had sexually abused a 10-year-old child and recorded it on video. All the child sexual abuse material counts relate to children less than 12 years of age, per the indictment.

Two counts included toddler-age children, the indictment noted.

Mullins was apprehended by the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on May 4, per a news release. The ICAC task force consists of 26 state, local and federal agencies tasked with tracking down sexual predators and distributors of child sexual abuse material on the internet. The program was set up by the U.S. Department of Justice and is administered by Kentucky State Police.

If convicted, Mullins faces 10 to 20 years in prison for each promotion charge, five to 10 years for each sexual abuse charge and five to 10 years for each distribution or possession charge.

However, the most he can receive on the sexual abuse and distribution and possession charges is an aggregate of 20 years in prison.

