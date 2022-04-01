Flatwoods man who struck pedestrian to take plea

Apr. 1—GREENUP — A Flatwoods man accused of sending a pedestrian 5 to 6 feet into the air after striking him with an SUV has agreed to take a plea in Greenup County Circuit Court on April 7.

Brian M. Williams, 45, is charged with second-degree assault, first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of heroin and two traffic violations in connection with the March 21 crash.

Williams agreed Monday before District Court Judge Paul E. Craft to submit to a criminal information and bypass formal indictment by a grand jury. Instead, he will go straight before Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud where he is expected to plead guilty.

According to court records, on March 21 Williams was high on meth when he struck the back of a trailer in the area of Espy Lane and Elita Street in Russell, hitting a pedestrian in the process.

The pedestrian reportedly sailed 5 to 6 feet into the air and landed on his head, witnesses told Flatwoods PD.

After failing a field sobriety test, Williams confessed to having done some meth prior to the collision, records show.

Williams was found to have 5.4 grams of heroin in his pocket at the time of his arrest, records show.

