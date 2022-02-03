How to make a flavorful chicken and rice dish
Chicken and rice are the perfect duo. Here's a budget-friendly recipe.
Allison Fluke-Ekren, a former teacher from Kansas, is charged with providing material aid to ISIS.
TikToker Olivia Fenton kept getting stood up on dates — and then she noticed something weird about her boss.
Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...
A lawsuit states that Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart, who is Black, was "treated like a criminal." Chase says it is investigating the situation.
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”
Ward and her husband were among the pro-Trump electors who signed illegitimate certificates in a failed attempt to claim Trump won their states.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
The National Archives has alerted Trump that it'll be handing over some of the former vice president's papers.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss and raised
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
The trio of senior royals made a rare joint public appearance to meet young people studying arts and culture with The Prince's Foundation.
Just north of Miami Beach, Indian Creek Island boasts 24-hour security complete with a private police force
National Signing Day. Who had a big recruiting 2022 seasons? Here are 5 teams and head coaches that did a fantastic job bouncing back after a mediocre 2021.
EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]
As part of her new patronage, Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge) joined a rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium. See the new photos of Kate Middleton
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, Bridget Moynahan took to social media to celebrate her ex's achievements in the league: "Looking forward to the next steps."
The NFL is on the offensive, when it comes to the claims made by Brian Flores. Former Broncos G.M. and current Broncos personnel advisor John Elway has issued a statement in response to the allegations made about the team in the Flores lawsuit. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and [more]