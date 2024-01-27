New Year, New Flavors, New You: Local Juice Company will boost your diet resolutions

If you, like me, go into the New Year after a rich food-filled holiday season thinking your health needs a bit of an overhaul in January, this article is for you.

After all the pie and cheese-filled party food around Christmas, I find myself very ready to boost my health with some good quality fruits and veggies in the new year.

Smoothies and smoothie bowls are made to order at the Local Juice Company.

Located in downtown Bartlesville at 119 2nd St. by the Chamber of Commerce, Local Juice Company is a one-stop shop for all your New Year’s health resolutions. Wholesome fruits and veggies are front and center at Local Juice Company, which offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and smoothie bowls.

Meghan Yoder, who has a background in medical research and nutritional sciences, started Local Juice Company in November of 2019 with her husband Travis after a thyroid cancer scare.

“I felt deep in my gut I needed to take care of my body better and prayed for guidance,” she said. “I did research on the best way to get loads of nutrition without taking a bunch of supplements, so I learned about juicing and how it can possibly positively support thyroid health.”

McKenna Osborn, longtime employee of Local Juice Company, prepares a smoothie bowl for a customer.

The Yoders are passionate about sharing nutritious, healthy juices with their community, focusing on fresh fruits and vegetables grown as close to home as possible.

“We grow our romaine and kale organically in our greenhouse and raise beds of carrots and beets seasonally,” Yoder said. “Sometimes we can’t meet the demands of what we need for our juices from what we have growing here, so we utilize a program called Farm Finder.”

She explained that FreshPoint's Farm Finder allows them to source produce as close to home as possible.

Local Juice Company’s menu changes to accommodate seasonal specials, although they always carry certain favorite juices, smoothies and bowls.

“The 'Oklahoma Sunshine' is a very bright and flavorful juice,” Yoder said. “It truly reminds me of summertime. It has pineapple, orange, carrot, and ginger.”

You can have a taste of that sunshine even in January, as "Oklahoma Sunshine" is a regular menu item, available in the juice cold case weekly.

Shots, shots, shots! Juice shots, that is. A friend and I tried some new juices recently as part of our January health journeys.

The acai bowl and 'Golden Relief' juice found at Local Juice Company.

I grabbed a “Golden Relief”, which features carrot, apple, turmeric and ginger. Refreshing and spicy but with a touch of sweetness, this juice shot could help with inflammation issues with not one, but two inflammation fighters on the ingredient list (turmeric and ginger). I certainly felt good after drinking it.

Another juice I tried on this trip was the beet-forward "Brain Juice," which has romaine, carrot, cucumber, lemon, and ginger in addition to its headlining beet. While I believe "Oklahoma Sunshine" to be a more beginner-friendly juice, "Brain Juice" has a mellow earthiness to it that I could really get into.

A great in-between juice that packs a green kick is the "Green Island Getaway," one of my go-to's at Local Juice Company. This juice features pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, lemon and ginger and has a lovely tropical freshness and enough sweetness to carry my tastebuds past the greens.

The cold case at Local Juice Company has pre-prepared juices ready to go out the door in an instant.

While I have had Local Juice Company smoothies before, this was my first time to try their smoothie bowls. I asked longtime employee McKenna Osborn which was the most popular bowl, and she directed me toward the acai bowl, which she says is a best-seller.

The acai bowl features vegan vanilla protein, strawberries, banana and the titular acai fruit, all topped with blueberries and granola. This tasty bowl is full of real food goodness and tastes like real fruit, not concentrate. It was surprisingly filling for something that has such a light mouthfeel.

Another day, I tried the dark chocolate almond butter bowl, which is heaven in a spoon. This bowl mixes banana, cacao, almond, chocolate protein and nut milk and is dusted with granola and cacao nibs. This smoothie bowl feels like a decadent treat, although it’s all real, wholesome food.

Local Juice Company’s smoothies have many available power-ups such as matcha green tea, turmeric, or cordyceps mushroom powder, all of which turn simple fruit into a nutritional powerhouse.

Not sure if you’re ready to level up that much yet? Yoder suggests the "Bruin Blast Smoothie" with its lovely blue pallor.

“Our Bruin Blast is a smoothie that’s loaded with greens, but you’d never know it with the way it tastes." She said. " Even little kiddos love it."

Whether you're just starting to explore the world of raw food juicing or you're already a seasoned enthusiast, Local Juice Company offers a range of options suitable for all.

And if you're seeking a warm treat to beat the cold weather, Local Juice Company also serves up delicious hot cider and savory hot bone broth on tap.

Here’s to your health in 2024!

Local juice company is located in downtown Bartlesville at 119 W 2nd St by the Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Turn over a new leaf in 2024 with Local Juice Company's wholesome menu