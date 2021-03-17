A flaw in an old case over 3 hot dogs allows NC man to be freed from prison

1 / 2

A flaw in an old case over 3 hot dogs allows NC man to be freed from prison

Michael Gordon
·4 min read

David Twitty’s life, which was thrown off the rails in part by a 1995 felony conviction involving $3.25 of convenience store food, is now his own.

At around midday Wednesday, a Moore County judge declared Twitty a free man. Twitty’s cell door will swing open, not based on dramatic new evidence but on a technicality in a long-ago case. Yet Superior Court Judge James Webb’s ruling ends a prison sentence that was scheduled to stretch on for another 20 years or more.

Three hot dogs sent NC man to prison years ago. Now his freedom may depend on them.

“They set him free,” a jubilant Travis Twitty, David Twitty’s son, told the Observer as he waited with other family members outside the Moore County Courthouse in Carthage while his father completed paperwork that would officially end his custody.

“I’m just happy that my dad can connect back with society, can connect with his family. The time he lost can never be gotten back. But to know he can reunite with all of us and bring around the joy he always had to give. To have this father-son time again, I never thought this day would come.”

Twitty, 57, of Charlotte, may be free. But no one is saying he is innocent.

Hot dogs, a pack of gum and a soda

As reported by the Observer, Twitty’s criminal record – most of it involving nonviolent, low-level property crimes and DWIs – stretches back for decades.

His favorite grift as a scam artist involved showing up at Sunday church services, often with his children, and lying to the congregations that his wife had been killed in an accident and that he needed money for his family.

In a series of phone conversations last week from Pender Correctional Institution, Twitty expressed remorse for his crimes but said he has been punished enough.

As of Wednesday, he had served 12 years for his dual 2010 convictions in Moore and Alamance counties for obtaining property under false pretenses. According to court documents, Twitty swindled churches and a individuals in both counties of less than $700 total.

But because he was convicted as a habitual offender, Twitter received consecutive sentences of as much as 33 1/2 years for low-level crimes that would otherwise have drawn far smaller prison terms.

Under North Carolina law, however, a defendant must have at least three felony convictions on his record to be prosecuted as a recidivist.

One of Twitty’s convictions dated back 26 years to Lincoln County where he pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses for accepting three hot dogs, a soda and a pack of gum from a convenience store manager in Denver. Twitty served seven months of a three-year sentence.

Last year, Twitty’s new attorney, Warren Hynson of Raleigh, found that the original Lincoln County indictment was defective because it did not show how Twitty’s behavior met the elements of the crime.

On Dec. 31, Twitty’s original Lincoln County judge threw out the 1995 conviction. That meant Twitty’s cases in Alamance and Moore counties no longer had enough “predicate felonies” to qualify Twitty as a habitual offender.

In January, an Alamance County judge tossed Twitty’s 12 1/2- to 16-year sentence from his 2010 conviction there and resentenced him to time served.

DA says he could re-indict

In Moore County on Wednesday, District Attorney Mike Hardin asked Webb to postpone Twitty’s hearing to give the prosecutor time to bring some of Twitty’s 44 Moore County victims to court.

According to Hardin, Twitty targeted three area churches. Under state law, Hardin said, those victims had a right to comment on any change to Twitty’s sentence.

“It was not my intent to give those congregations their pound of flesh,” Hardin told the Observer after the hearing. “He took money from some people who were really deserving, who were living hand to mouth.”

Webb, according to Hardin, declined to delay his decision. Twitty could be released as early as Wednesday evening.

How much time he has left as a free man is unclear. Twitty is receiving chemotherapy for Stage IV lung cancer and came into the courtroom in a wheelchair.

And there’s this: Hardin says that under state law, he could re-indict Twitty for related criminal behavior that was never brought to trial, a notion that some legal experts dispute. The Moore County prosecutor said he will decide his next move after he consults with Twitty’s victims.

For now, Travis Twitty says his family has plenty to celebrate, and that any festivities will involve “the finest steakhouse in Charlotte.”

“We’re going to go home, celebrate with the kids,” he said. “Let my dad relax, enjoy the fresh air, to experience freedom again.

“I can’t wait to get my arms around my father.”

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in Atlanta shootings charged with murder

    Authorities announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County, Georgia, and four counts of homicide in Atlanta after allegedly shooting eight people in three separate shootings at spas in the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday night. "Six women of Asian descent are among the dead, raising suspicions of a hate crime," reports NPR, though Atlanta police said early Wednesday that investigators have not settled on a motive. Officials said Long may have frequented the locations in the past, and he reportedly told authorities he was trying to eliminate temptation for an apparent sex addiction. President Biden said "whatever the motivation here," Asian Americans are "very concerned" by the "brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling." Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and NPR. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • TOTAL SE (TOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, TOTAL SE (TOT) closed at $48.93, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day.

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $39.84, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session.

  • Robert Aaron Long: Parents of accused Atlanta gunman used tracker on his car to help police catch him

    Police said without the tracker it may have taken much longer to apprehend the shooter

  • BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    BP (BP) closed at $26.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day.

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $81.41, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day.

  • ‘Don’t come’: Biden tells migrants to stay away from US-Mexico border

    ‘We’re in the process of getting set up,’ says president to potential migrants amid surge in crossings by unaccompanied minors

  • China didn't interfere in the 2020 election because it didn't think it could benefit from a Trump or Biden presidency, US report says

    The report found that the superpower "did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk getting caught meddling."

  • What we know so far about the Atlanta spa shootings

    Eight people, the majority women of Asian descent, were killed in three attacks. A 21-year-old man is in custodyAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates A makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/AP A gunman killed eight people in three separate shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, massage parlors. Here’s what we know about the incidents so far: Eight people were killed in three separate shootings on Tuesday evening at massage parlors in and around the city. The majority of victims killed were women of Asian descent. Two of those killed were white. Police said seven of those killed were women. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested as the suspect in the shootings. Long was taken into custody in south-west Georgia about 150 miles (240km) from Atlanta, after police intercepted his car. Long faces eight counts of murder, and one count of assault, for the shootings in Atlanta and Acworth, about 30 miles north-west in Cherokee county. His arraignment is expected on Thursday. The killing spree started around 5pm, when Long allegedly shot five people at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, in Acworth. Two victims died at the scene, and another two died at hospital, authorities said. Around 5.50pm, police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Gold Spa in north-east Atlanta. When police arrived, they found three women who were killed by apparent gunshot wounds. While police were at Gold Spa, they received calls about shots at Aromatherapy Spa, across the street. At Aromatherapy Spa, they found the body of another woman. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office revealed the identities of the four victims killed at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor. They are 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan, and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng. A spokesperson for the Cherokee county sheriff’s office said it appeared that Xiaojie Yan was the owner of Youngs Asian Massage Parlor. Yaun worked at an Acworth location of Waffle House, a US diner chain. In a statement about her death, the company described her as a “well-liked server” who was trained as a grill operator. Authorities said they were continuing to investigate whether these killings were racially motivated hate crimes, given the uptick in attacks against Asian Americans. Officials said that the suspect said that his actions weren’t racially motivated and that he might have had a “sex addiction”. “During his interview, he gave no indicators that this was racially motivated,” the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, reportedly said. Law enforcement agencies across the US were on heightened alert Wednesday over fears that the victims were targeted because of their Asian American ethnicity. The New York police department’s counter-terrorism bureau said it was monitoring developments in Georgia and would send additional officers to Asian communities in the city “out of an abundance of caution”. Investigators believe the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings bought the gun used in the attack this week, CNN reported.

  • Cowen Group (COWN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cowen Group (COWN) closed at $37.67, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day.

  • U.S. House passes bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who responded to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. Five people, including a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, died in the violence when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building trying to stop Congress from formally certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory. They overpowered Capitol Police officers for hours before law enforcement agencies seized control of the building.

  • Minneapolis Police vow to bring safety back to George Floyd Square

    Minnesota law enforcement officials put those committing crimes and violence in the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on notice Wednesday, pledging that lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. Minneapolis police will be bringing in federal help to restore peace and safety to the area, chief Medaria Arradondo said. The area, now known as George Floyd Square, became a spot ...

  • Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairs

    Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs. Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent. Britney Spears, now 39, has made clear through her lawyer in the past year that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs.

  • 6 Asian Women Confirmed Dead After Atlanta Mass Shooting, New Details Reveal

    Six Asian women were confirmed dead among the eight killed and one wounded in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. Who they were: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) released a statement about the shooting on Wednesday, naming five of the victims from the first massage parlor, Youngs Asian Massage. Four people have died at Youngs Asian Massage: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; Daoyou Feng, 44, unknown address.

  • GameStop (GME) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $209.81, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session.

  • Britain needs to show reciprocity in vaccine exports: EU chief

    Britain needs to show a willingness to ship vaccines to the European Union, which is considering making reciprocity a condition of its vaccine exports in future, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen said it was hard to explain to EU citizens why vaccines were going to other countries, while hardly anything was heading the other way. "With the U.S. the reciprocity is given... There is a seamless flow back and forth of pre-products and raw materials and drug substance," she told a news conference.

  • Biden underscores need to maintain Northern Ireland peace; won't weigh in on UK-EU row

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was "critically important" to maintain Northern Ireland's peace process, but a senior aide said the U.S. government would not take sides in a UK-EU rift over movement of goods to the British region. Biden underscored his support for the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day, amid increased tensions in the region. Biden and Martin pledged to expand ties between the two close allies, including on issues such as trade, climate change, combating the coronavirus pandemic and cancer research.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes