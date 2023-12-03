A ‘flawless’ house? California home for sale captures hearts — but see if you agree

Mid-century-modern homes rarely go out of style thanks to their timeless sophistication. This one for sale in San Jose, California, is a prime example.

The four-bedroom, three-bedroom house, built in 1958 and listed for $2.88 million, is called “near perfect” by a popular real estate social media page regardless of the listing on Zillow.com saying the home “needs a little TLC.”

“Great bones and family history,” the listing describes. “Broker/owner has original blueprints, drawings and photos under construction when this home was built among the original cherry orchards pre Silicon Valley. If you love mid century modern styling and are looking for a one of a kind masterpiece this is the home for you.”

The 2,890-square-foot home features wood accents and:

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Classic kitchen

Unique open layout

Retro feel

Spacious backyard

Swimming pool

Covered parking

Its classic look caught the eye of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular Facebook page and X (formerly known as Twitter) account that highlights interesting houses for sale across the globe, and people were in love.

“I love EVERYTHING about this place!!!!” one person gushed in the comment section on Facebook.

“I am in lovvvve with this one!” another expressed.

“First time I have not found anything wrong. Everyone take note! That never happens,” someone said.

“I’ll take it! Just as soon as I win the lottery,” one person commented.

“Flawless. No notes,” another said on X.

According to the listing, the home is currently “pending.”

