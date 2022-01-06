Flea market 'hustle' results in 6-month sentence for businessman

INDIANAPOLIS — "I personally have lost everything, your honor," Delaware County businessman Jeffrey Burke told a federal judge on Wednesday.

"I have let down my friends," the 55-year-old Burke said. "I have lost my health."

Burke — who in 2015 bought a former flea market in Muncie for $150,000, then a few weeks later sold the property to the Muncie Sanitary District for $395,000 — had pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

Federal prosecutors said the $150,000 bank loan he obtained to buy the property on Muncie's east side was specifically not to be used to purchase real estate.

His conviction stemmed from the years-long federal investigation of corruption in former Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration and the sanitary district.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker on Wednesday sentenced the Delaware County man to six months in federal prison, followed by six months on home detention.

The prison term will not begin for six months, the judge ruled, suggesting the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic might lessen by then. Burke told the judge he has battled cancer in recent years, and also had COVID as recently as Thanksgiving.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston said the flea market purchase — launched after Burke learned the sanitary district needed to buy the property for a levee project — was a "calculated, fraudulent, get-rich-quick scheme."

"It was a hustle," Preston said, aimed at making money "off the backs" of taxpayers in the community where Burke has spent his life.

Asked by Judge Barker why he had tried to "make a killing" with the property transactions, Burke said, "I was not thinking clearly and I was listening to other people."

"The short answer is greed, isn't it?" Barker responded.

The judge also ruled Burke must repay his profit from the flea market deals — $295,000 — to the MSD.

There was discussion between Barker and Preston as to whether retired Muncie police officer Jess Neal — purported to be the "insider" who led Burke into the transactions — could also be assessed part of that restitution payment.

Preston said a plea deal Neal has negotiated with federal authorities does not include admissions related to the events leading to Burke's conviction.

Neal and four other defendants indicted as a result of the federal probe — including former MSD officials Nikki Grigsby and Tracy Barton — have negotiated deals with federal prosecutors, but have yet to enter guilty pleas or be sentenced. Those cases involve allegations of bid-rigging and solicitation of bribes.

Ex-Mayor Tyler and his former building commissioner, Craig Nichols, have also drawn prison sentences after pleading guilty to related charges.

Burke's attorney, Michael Jarard of Chicago, urged the judge to show his client leniency,

"He made a stupid decision," Jarard said. "He just wants to move forward. ... He has paid dearly, and will continue to pay dearly for the rest of his life."

Preston also noted Burke had hampered the federal probe of Muncie corruption by repeatedly trying to mislead FBI agents.

Barker said she believed Burke's criminal activity had been "episodic," and not was not representative of much of his life, but also noted it had not involved "petty thievery."

"When you steal from the community, it hurts everybody," the judge said.

