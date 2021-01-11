'Fleabag' star says Brad Pitt 'fan-girled' over Phoebe Waller-Bridge at awards show

Zac Ntim
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's second season of "Fleabag" was widely acclaimed. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

  • "Fleabag" star Sian Clifford says Bad Pitt "fan-girled" over Phoebe Waller-Bridge at an award show. 

  • Clifford said the moment was "surreal" and she only shook the actor's hand. 

  • The 38-year-old actor also said that she knew "Fleabag" season two would change television after reading the script. 

"Fleabag" star Sian Clifford told The Guardian about the "surreal" moment watching Brad Pitt "fan-girl" over Phoebe Waller-Bridge at an award show.

Clifford, who played Fleabag's sister on the show, said that she and Waller-Bridge met a lot of famous fans of their show during the US awards circuit, but the most surprising was Pitt. 

"The American Film Institute awards made an exception and recognized 'Fleabag,' and that was basically where we met Brad Pitt," she said. "Brad Pitt literally fangirling over Phoebe is without question the most surreal thing I'll ever see in my life."

She continued: "I just shook his hand. Ah, to shake people's hands. Thank God coronavirus hadn't arrived then, that would have scuppered that meeting. But we laughed for the rest of the day, it was so stupid."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Brad Pitt at the AFI awards Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Later during the same interview, Clifford said that she wasn't entirely sure whether the first season of "Fleabag" would be successful, but when the second season went into production she was certain that it would be a game-changer after reading the script.

She said: "The first one I thought would do well, but I also knew it was new and it was weird, and that people really might not like that. So the response to that was overwhelming enough. But when I read the script for the second series and she had, excuse my French, a f---ing brilliant idea at the end of episode three, which is where the priest breaks the fourth wall [speaks directly to the audience], I just thought: 'Oh, OK. So you're literally going to try and change television.'"

Across its acclaimed two-season run, "Fleabag" picked up a host of awards including six Emmys and two Golden Globes including the coveted Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy gong. However, Waller-Bridge, who created, wrote, and starred has confirmed that the show will not return for a third season. 

Speaking with the LA Times she said: "This just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it," said Waller-Bridge. "It does feel nice to go out on a high. You can't get higher than this."

