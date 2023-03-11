‘I fled China 20 years ago – the state is still hunting me’

Sophia Yan
Man and his daughter, their faces in shadow - Alessandra Schellnegger
Man and his daughter, their faces in shadow - Alessandra Schellnegger

The police tugged a black hood over Seypiddin’s head, shoved him into a car and sped away.

Locked in solitary confinement in China, he was interrogated daily for hours about his activities as a student in Egypt – who he’d met, what he’d done.

Officers threatened his parents to get him to cooperate. They hinted that he might otherwise someday die in an accident – a car crash, food poisoning.

Sometimes, he’d hear people screaming from other cells.

“There were days I thought about killing myself; I was under so much pressure,” said Seypiddin, a Uyghur whose name has been changed to protect his identity.

A month later, he was released as suddenly as he’d been detained.

“I desperately wanted to get away; I was so afraid I might be brought in and interrogated again,” he told The Telegraph. “[China] no longer felt like home anymore; it felt like one big prison.”

Seypiddin raced back to Cairo, hoping to be free from the Chinese state. He never dared to return home again.

It was 2004, and he was 28 – years before China’s crack down accelerated against the Uyghurs, an ethnic Muslim minority, prompting the US government and UK Parliament to call it a genocide.

Indeed this was just Seypiddin’s first brush with the authorities. Over nearly two decades, they would continue to haunt him, though he was thousands of miles away from China.

Even after obtaining asylum in Europe, Seypiddin, now 46, still doesn’t feel free. In recent months, the Chinese police have been harassing him, calling and sending messages asking about his activities.

“I can’t really believe that we’ve come here, and I don’t yet feel strong emotional relief,” he told The Telegraph from his new home, over a plentiful spread of apples, biscuits, tea and noodles.

More than a million Uyghurs have been penned in extra-legal “re-education” camps by the Chinese state in the country’s north-west region of Xinjiang, with detainees subject to torture including beatings and electrocution.

The Telegraph has uncovered evidence that China, under international pressure, has scaled back some of the camps from around 2020.

But some detainees have been shuffled into other parts of a vast system – for instance, sentenced to prison for so-called religious crimes, such as studying the Quran, or put in a forced labour programme. Others have been coerced into work for little or no pay.

Some have been released, though Xinjiang residents have indicated to The Telegraph that they feel they’re watched constantly by facial recognition cameras, police and informants.

Asked to spy in exchange for his release

Eighteen years ago, before surveillance technology proliferated, Seypiddin already felt he’d lost his freedom.

After landing back in Cairo, Chinese police officers would call periodically, asking him to report his whereabouts and interactions with other Uyghurs.

Often the calls would come after he’d hung out with Uyghur friends in Egypt – a sign, he thinks, that the Chinese secret police were surveilling the diaspora.

Spying on the Uyghur community in Egypt had been a condition of Seypiddin’s release from solitary confinement, and the police even offered him a job after he finished studies abroad.

Seypiddin played along, in order to get his passport back to flee China for good.

So he dutifully took their calls and gave vague answers for about a year, before finding the courage to toss his phone in favour of a new number.

Passport on an Islamic prayer rug - Alessandra Schellnegger
Passport on an Islamic prayer rug - Alessandra Schellnegger

For a while, the harassment stopped. He learned Arabic, married, had children and earned enough as a small-time trader selling prayer rugs and Qurans from Egypt to China.

Sometimes he’d chauffeur Uyghurs who visited Egypt for tourism and business.

But the Chinese authorities kept coming back.

In 2011, when his wife, Ayshe – also a pseudonym – and children went home to Xinjiang for her brother’s wedding, their relatives started getting calls from the police.

Officers wanted them to hand over their passports, forcing them into hiding – a challenge with a newborn. Eventually, they managed to flee back to Egypt.

In the years that followed, it became harder to stay in touch with relatives at home. By 2016, calls were no longer connected, and he feared that trying to get in touch by other means would put them at risk.

Soon, “mass arrests started at home, so I was afraid to contact them and they were afraid to do the same,” he said.

Sending money to relatives abroad, visiting other countries and having WhatsApp on a phone was enough for authorities to lock up Uyghurs.

Seypiddin’s sister and brother-in-law were detained and sent to camps.

Some of his Uyghur friends in Egypt, pressured by Chinese authorities to return – where they were sure to be arrested – began fleeing to Turkey. But Seypiddin stayed put.

“I didn’t believe the Egyptian government would sell us to the Chinese,” he said. “I was sure that China wasn’t actually that strong, that there was no way they could reach me.”

He was wrong. In 2017, Egyptian authorities started rounding up and deporting Uyghurs to China.

Seypiddin and his family just happened to be out during the first raids. In fact, he was nearly home when he saw Uyghurs being herded into a giant police truck in the street and got a call from a friend warning him to stay away.

An Egyptian officer even looked straight at him, telling him to get out of the way.

“It was pure coincidence based on how we looked,” said Seypiddin, who could pass for Egyptian, with his shaved head and moustache.

For the next five years, they were in hiding, living in constant fear, and moving ten times to avoid being detected. He slept with his shoes next to the bed in fear of a nighttime raid. Friends kept ropes to abseil out the window if the police came.

Suitcases under a bed - Alessandra Schellnegger
Suitcases under a bed - Alessandra Schellnegger

Seypiddin tossed anything that might give them away – such as embroidered Uyghur textiles or traditional hats, called doppa. But he couldn’t let go of everything, insisting his children continue studying the Uyghur language with a tutor online.

“Egypt was my new homeland. I had felt free and safe … my children were going to good schools,” said Seypiddin. “To lose that hit me very heavily.”

The more time that passed, the more danger Seypiddin and his family faced as targets for deportation, though this pushed to the top of the pile his asylum claim, granted last year.

On a recent call with his brother, Seypiddin held up a piece of paper saying they were safe in Europe; he didn’t dare utter the words given pervasive surveillance.

His brother – who sometimes calls from other parts of China as his job occasionally allows him to leave Xinjiang – cried.

Seypiddin’s mother died a few years ago, potentially due to health complications from her detention – though he didn’t learn of her death until much later, given the communications blackout.

And he suspects his father has been detained again – his brother said he’d been taken “to hospital”, a euphemism among Uyghurs for being locked up.

Chinese police keep pinging him with text and voice messages asking how he’s doing – cordial in tone, but chilling, as they’re sent through his brother’s phone, a sign that the authorities are keeping close watch over family in China.

But he's doing his best to move on, looking for schools for his children, who he's taught to say, if asked, in their new country that they're Uyghurs from East Turkestan – what many like to call their homeland, rather than by the Chinese name of Xinjiang.

"These last years have been very tough," he said. "I'm completely exhausted."

“These last years have been very tough,” he said. “I’m completely exhausted.”

Additional translation and reporting by Rune Steenberg

This is the third part of a series on Uyghurs in exile. The first, on the dangerous exit route taken out of China, can be found here. The second, on children who lose their parents to the camps, is here.

