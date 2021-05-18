I Fled Gaza But My Family Remains. Will the U.S. Step Up and Help Them?

Jehad al-Saftawi
·5 min read
Damage inside a Gaza City bedroom on May 15, 2021.
Damage inside a Gaza City bedroom on May 15, 2021.

Damage inside a Gaza City bedroom on May 15, 2021. Credit - Fatima Shbair—Getty Images

I’ve lived in California since I escaped Gaza in 2016. I’m at my desk, trying to write about the events of the past week and can’t concentrate. After a long night of watching bombs fall and destruction reign in my home, I woke up on Saturday and called my mother who lives north of Gaza City. “How are you?” I ask.

As soon as my mother finishes her response, “We are still fine,” I hear the sound of an Israeli air-raid. I see the force of the blast shake the phone as she holds it in her hand, and the curtain of the window behind her.

In seconds, we hear a burst of homemade rockets, loud enough that we know they were fired from very near where my family lives. I remind her to open all the windows of the house, to prevent them from exploding in a subsequent blast. “We did it already,” Mum replies.

Rockets launched toward Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, and the response from the Israeli missile-defense system known as the Iron Dome, leave streaks through the sky in Gaza City on May 14.<span class="copyright">Fatima Shbair—Getty Images</span>
Rockets launched toward Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, and the response from the Israeli missile-defense system known as the Iron Dome, leave streaks through the sky in Gaza City on May 14.Fatima Shbair—Getty Images

I was lucky enough to find my way to New York City five years ago, after working from Gaza for a U.S.-based nonprofit organization for several years. I was lucky to have friends who looked out for my wife and me while we were trying to apply for asylum.

Nothing in the years since I left Gaza has occurred to keep this part of the world safe. Four elections have passed without any party forming a government. Growing Israeli voter support has empowered right-wing parties to pursue more settlement projects in the West Bank. The peace process with Palestinians is not even an afterthought.

The barrage of Hamas rockets pouring on Israeli cities and towns accomplished one thing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could not before this week: it allowed him to reach common ground with his traditional ultra-Orthodox and extremist-nationalist allies. On Wednesday one of the latter, former Israeli defense minister Naftali Bennett, called on Netanyahu to reject international offers to mediate a ceasefire and to take stronger measures against Hamas. “Don’t stop until Hamas pays a heavy price,” he said.

My Palestinian family has been paying this price my whole life.

Women await the arrival of the bodies of their relatives, who were killed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on May 16.<span class="copyright">Fatima Shbair—Getty Images</span>
Women await the arrival of the bodies of their relatives, who were killed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on May 16.Fatima Shbair—Getty Images

Back at my writing desk, my wife Lara interrupts to tell me there is news of tanks entering, and possibly a ground operation in progress (it later turns out to be false)

I call again, to check in on my family. This time they seem very different from the last call. My youngest sister Leen picks up my mother’s phone because she is unable to speak. Leen tells me that the last thirty minutes were the most difficult moments of their lives. Dozens of airstrikes hit the streets around their home, smashing buildings, destroying roads, sending black smoke into the sky.

My family remained in the house, hiding in the middle of a hallway. They huddled together for half an hour, seeing nothing more than red flashes which would periodically engulf them. Massive explosions went on and on. This was the largest and most violent series of raids since the start of this round of military confrontations between Hamas and the Israeli army. My sister tells me they feel death approaching now more than ever before.

Palestinian women look out from a window at the rubble of a destroyed house in Gaza City on May 16.<span class="copyright">Fatima Shbair—Getty Images</span>
Palestinian women look out from a window at the rubble of a destroyed house in Gaza City on May 16.Fatima Shbair—Getty Images

Netanyahu’s bravado has threatened all aspects of Palestinian life, since his great ally Donald Trump became U.S. President. Our religious sites, our identity, everything dear to us is in peril. In recent years, Netanyahu expanded settlements, threatened to annex large parts of the West Bank, and moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Some Palestinians even feel he provoked the escalating tensions in Jerusalem. Now, the Israeli military is beginning to engage in mixed Arab-Israeli cities. Nothing is more dangerous and or more likely to stoke sectarian violence.

Palestinians like my family have little recourse. The Palestinian Authority, led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from the West Bank, has been unable to provide an alternative method to advance the peace process. From its base in Gaza, Hamas has made a deeply complicated, anguished process only more so. Their extremism only begets more extremism. Our people are disintegrating because of their radical ideas.

Without a political solution through international law, Islamists will always find fertile ground for promoting their extremist ideology which so easily leads to violence against people like my family members. Hamas rockets are only increasing the likelihood of a unified right-wing government, all at the expense of innocent Palestinians.

Young Jewish men from a group comprising settlers and extreme right-wing activists, mostly armed, try to approach the downtown mosque in the mixed city of Lod, Israel, on May 12.<span class="copyright">Laurent Van Der Stockt—Getty Images</span>
Young Jewish men from a group comprising settlers and extreme right-wing activists, mostly armed, try to approach the downtown mosque in the mixed city of Lod, Israel, on May 12.Laurent Van Der Stockt—Getty Images

Who can break this cycle? It could not be a more critical moment for the administration of President Joe Biden to take a stand for justice, to help reverse the course of the last several years. What’s happening now is what’s happened again and again. Without a political strategy that permits families like mine to imagine a future free of conflict, it will happen again. There will be no peace. But I believe there is a path to peace, however narrow. My years in the U.S. have given me hope that even during intense conflict, it’s possible to see what’s good in one another. I have faith in the idea that the mistakes of our past can be examined and that real social change is possible.

On Saturday morning I woke up in California to see images of the bombing of the al-Jalaa tower. A fourteen-story mixed-use building in the center of Gaza City, it was home to several journalists’ offices and it was also my home during my last years before seeking refuge in the United States. Nothing is left of it.

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli Forces Clash With Palestinian Demonstrators at Damascus Gate

    Palestinian demonstrators rallying at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on May 18 clashed with Israeli security forces, who deployed stun grenades to drive back the protesters.This footage, taken on Tuesday afternoon, shows protesters at Damascus Gate, one of the flash points in Jerusalem that emerged in the run-up to full-scale conflict between Israel and Hamas.Palestinian leaders had called for a general strike among Arab-Israeli workers to protest against the Israeli incursion in Gaza, and show solidarity with Palestinian residents in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.In the West Bank, the authorities reported at least three deaths on Tuesday, along with dozens of injuries from clashes with Israeli forces.Health officials in Gaza said that at least 213 people have been killed and more than 1,400 injured inside the Palestinian enclave since the start of Israeli strikes on May 10. At least 12 people have been reported killed inside Israel after militants in Gaza began firing thousands of rockets. Credit: AlQastal via Storyful

  • Pelosi calls for Israel-Palestinian cease-fire; Austin urges Israel against ground invasion

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's call for a cease-fire raises pressure on Joe Biden's administration to intervene more forcefully to end deadly conflict.

  • Fans flood Myrtle Beach Pelicans with Venmo payments to buy ‘beer bats’

    The beer bats sell for $15.

  • An artist whose DJ Earworm-style mashups brought him viral fame is releasing his own music with stars like Kehlani

    Jimir Reece Davis, a DJ better known as his internet persona Amorphous, has been going viral for his catchy mixes.

  • How the media impacts the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    Deadly violence is escalating between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza, triggering pro-Palestinian protests around the world. Noura Ekarat, an associate professor at Rutgers University and author of the book "Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine," joins CBSN to discuss the history of the conflict and the way it has been portrayed by the media.

  • 'Every incendiary ingredient imaginable': Here's what sparked worst Mideast violence since 2014

    The deadliest violence in years between Israelis and Palestinians is not merely another round in the war with Hamas.

  • Both Israel and Hamas are aiming to look strong, instead of finding a way out of their endless war

    On the left, fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave on May 17, 2021; on the right, rockets launched from Gaza flying toward Israel on May 10, 2021. Mahmud Hams / AFP/Getty Images and Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.Israel and Hamas are locked in ever-escalating rounds of violence. This is not new. Every few years, large-scale violence erupts for a few days or weeks and ends with a temporary ceasefire that essentially returns the situation to the same depressing status quo: The Gaza Strip besieged and devastated and the adjacent Israeli population in a constant fear of the next attack as well. Though this is far from a symmetric conflict – Israel has vastly more military resources than Hamas – it is traumatic on both sides. And neither side has a vision of either actual military resolution or a diplomatic solution to the impasse. Israeli leaders know that pressing the offensive in Gaza will prolong the missile barrage on its towns and cities, including even Tel Aviv, Israel’s largest city, which in the past has not endured such ferocious rocket attacks. Hamas leaders know that the price the people of Gaza pay for their continued rocket launches is disproportionately high and rising. So why keep escalating? Because the prize for each side is to be seen as tougher than the other. And there is no end to that contest. Israelis look at the site of a rocket strike from the Gaza Strip on May 17, 2021 in Ashdod, Israel. Amir Levy/Getty Images Making the other side suffer The Gaza Strip is a tiny and densely populated strip of land by the Mediterranean Sea. Since 2007, Hamas, which Israel defines as a terrorist organization but most Palestinians regard as a legitimate political party, has been the de facto ruler of the area. Also since that year, Israel has been blockading the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Palestinian rockets fired from Gaza, aimed across the border at Israel. The result has been an increasingly severe economic crisis, hunger and desperation in Gaza. Repeated rounds of violence did not fundamentally change this situation, and the current one is looking no different. Israel’s main goal is to be seen as tough against its enemies, including Hamas. This isn’t done to achieve better lives for its Israeli citizens or even to advance national interests, but as a goal in and of itself, as demonstrated in a book Wendy Pearlman and I authored on the subject. Despite the asymmetry of their forces, the mode of thinking is quite similar in the leadership of Hamas. That’s evident from the repeated rounds of violence that it initiates that result in no strategic achievement, but which enhance the prestige of Hamas as standing up to Israeli oppression. And for both sides, reputation is not defined as showing resolve, resilience or perseverance. That could be accomplished by defensive means. This boils down to a deadly calculus: The more the other side suffers, the better your reputation, no matter how much your side suffers as well. Here’s how that works: An Israeli child is killed in a Hamas rocket attack on Sderot, just east of the Gaza Strip. Israeli rockets then pulverize a building in Beit Lahia a few miles away, killing four children from one family in the process. Israel flattens a residential tower in the Gaza Strip. Hamas then increases the range and quantity of missiles launched toward central Israel. And so it continues in a fatal tit-for-tat, with Israeli violence responding many times more intensely to each instance of Hamas violence. Not rational Scholars generally see a country’s attempts to establish a reputation for resolve as part of a rational action to deter attacks by its enemy. So, if either Israel’s leaders or those of Hamas think that their action would prevent future attacks by the enemy, this ferocity might make sense – regardless of its morality. But, as is obvious, neither sides’ actions do. When actual victory is impossible and when the two sides are reluctant to engage in meaningful negotiation, the escalation is meant, instead, to create “a picture of victory,” as Zvi Bar'el, a news analyst for Israeli newspaper Ha'aretz described it on May 12, 2021. On May 11, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that the organization “achieved victory in the battle of Jerusalem,” referring to the conflict over eviction of Palestinians from their homes that started this round of conflagration. He said the organization has “set a new balance of power” against Israel. Yet clearly, as Gaza is crumbling under the ferocity of Israel’s bombardments and Jerusalem remains firmly controlled by Israel, Hamas made no such achievements. Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the Israeli leadership’s goals were “to bring long-term peace, strengthen the moderate forces in the region and deprive Hamas of strategic capabilities.” Yet Israel’s actions, like previous rounds of violence, only strengthen the political and military power of Hamas, as evidenced by its ability to target more of Israel’s territory than ever before, and over a longer time period than before. Israel’s citizens, in cities from Beer-Sheva in the south to Tel Aviv, farther north, continue to face a barrage of missiles from Gaza. And as the carnage in Gaza increases, the diplomatic damage to Israel is increasing as well. Palestinian civil defense members rescue a man who was trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on May 16, 2021. Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Playing to their audience What could be the purpose of the Israeli and Hamas leaders’ actions? Their picture of victory is targeted solely at domestic audiences. Both Israel and Hamas frequently use the term “deterrence” when justifying their action against each other. But their practice is not actually a rational attempt to sway the opponent’s action. It is not a rational attempt to make their own public more secure. It does not, therefore, serve to enhance deterrence. Convincing your own public that you have been victorious does not affect the degree to which your enemy is deterred. For Israel, such distortion of the understanding of dynamics of deterrence is not new. Israel’s retaliation policy started in the 1950s as a fairly rational attempt at deterring enemies from threatening Israeli interests. But then it became a “strategic culture,” or a habitual reaction to any attack on Israeli soil, whether that retaliation is likely to yield positive results or not. Israeli bombing of Lebanese infrastructure during the 2006 war serves as a good example. As in that war, Israel attempts today in Gaza to achieve a picture of victory rather than concrete aims. And Hamas wants to achieve the same goal. So long as the two sides are each aiming to convince their own public of their superiority, military ingenuity and resolve, and as long as the leaders on both sides do not care about the consequences of their actions, their citizens and the rest of the world – watching in horror – should expect no progress. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Boaz Atzili, American University School of International Service. Read more:As the Palestinian minority takes to the streets, Israel is having its own Black Lives Matter momentProtests by Palestinian citizens in Israel signal growing sense of a common struggle Boaz Atzili does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Japanese doctors call for the Olympics to be canceled due to COVID-19 surge

    A group of Japanese doctors is backing demands to cancel the Olympics. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association in a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to be called off due to the country's COVID-19 surge, The Washington Post and Reuters report. "We strongly request that the authorities convince the [International Olympic Committee] that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," the group said. These doctors are hardly alone in this request. A recent poll showed that a majority of people in Japan are opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympics in July, with only 14 percent wanting them to go forward this summer, and protesters in Tokyo have been demonstrating against plans for the games. COVID-19 cases have been up in Japan, and just about 3.5 percent of its population has been vaccinated, according to Reuters. The Tokyo doctors warn in their letter that "the medical institutions dealing with COVID-19 have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" and that if holding the Olympics contributes to more deaths, "Japan will bear the maximum responsibility," per Reuters. This was at least the second doctor's group to call for the Olympics to be canceled, the Post notes. Suga, though, has said the Olympics, which won't have any foreign spectators, will be able to be carried out in a "safe and secure" fashion, and the International Olympic Committee says it's "moving fully ahead." After being delayed a year due to COVID-19, the games are scheduled to begin on July 23. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtPaul Mooney, comedian and Richard Pryor Show writer, dies at 79New York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in peril

  • Israeli-Palestinian fight spills over into social media

    Credit: Data: Zignal Labs; Chart: Axios VisualsAs outrage about the conflict in Gaza and misinformation about clashes between Palestinians and Israelis snowball online, social media companies face yet another test of their capacity to manage their platforms.Why it matters: Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians haven't been this high since the last round of combat in Gaza in 2014, and social media has become a much larger part of our everyday lives and media diets since then.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Images from the conflict are bringing it directly onto people's phones and screens as activism spikes and some users are finding their posts removed or their accounts frozen.Videos of Israel's "Iron Dome" air defense intercepting rockets across the sky in Gaza circulate daily.The world watched as a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera in Gaza was blown up by the Israeli army, citing Hamas militants inside.Last week, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted a video purporting to show Palestinians launching rockets in a civilian area of Gaza — but the video was actually from 2018 and located elsewhere, per the New York Times.Other widely circulated posts falsely claimed that Israeli troops had invaded Gaza. Some of those were prompted by official statements on Twitter and to the media from the Israeli Defense Forces suggesting that Israel had sent troops in.Israel later said the reports were a mistake, but some Israeli press reports said were a deliberate tactical deception.By the numbers: New data from Zignal Labs provided to Axios shows social media support online for both sides spiked dramatically over the course of last week. Specifically, there's been an increase in use of the hashtags #freepalestine and #savepalestine, according to the Zignal data.What to watch: Israeli officials charge that extremists are exploiting the situation online.Last week, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Facebook and TikTok executives that extremists were spreading disinformation about the conflict and urged them to take action to prevent violence.The other side: Pro-Palestinian activists have cited many instances of their content being taken down by Facebook and Instagram.Because Hamas, which governs Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, some social platforms' rules — notably, Facebook's — bar posts by the group.The big picture: The social media battlefield has become an inevitable adjunct to every international conflict.The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was a prime example late last year, with unverified or outdated videos spreading rapidly online.Between the lines: This newest round of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis pushes social media companies onto treacherous terrain in two different ways.The bright line against terrorist groups gives content moderators an easy-to-apply reference point against Hamas, but for many supporters the wider Palestinian cause is a human rights issue.Meanwhile, angry debate over Israel's role can sometimes slide into broader slurs against Jewish people, which are forbidden by social media policies against hate speech.Our thought bubble: This bitter conflict is decades old, and long before there was a Facebook or a Twitter, people on both sides had trouble keeping arguments about it from getting out of hand.Efforts to police misinformation and keep discourse civil online are most at risk when the two sides of a conflict see entirely different facts and harbor generations-old hostility.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Singapore man charged with meeting friend in Phase 1 to play Mobile Legends

    A 19-year-old man who met another person during Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening to play the online game Mobile Legends at a multi-storey carpark was charged in court on Wednesday (19 May).

  • Connecticut teenager charged after allegedly calling classmate a racist slur on Snapchat

    Sixteen-year-old accused of ridicule and second-degree breach of peace

  • India coronavirus: Tracing a family’s journey to save a life

    A family's heartbreaking journey between two cities to find a bed for a gasping Covid-19 patient.

  • Hulu Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (TV News Roundup)

    Hulu announced “Nine Perfect Strangers” will premiere on August 18 and be released weekly, while “Only Murders in the Building” will premiere on August 31 and be released weekly. Based on the bestselling book by Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine “stressed city […]

  • Millions in stimulus dollars headed to North Texas. How will your leaders use them?

    The federal funds are part of $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.

  • Miami Police Chief: If President Biden wants substantial change, he should convene national commission on policing | Opinion

    Like millions of Americans, I, too, was relieved and encouraged by the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. But I also know this: One moment does not a movement make. If we fail to seize this opportunity to reshape policing and rebuild the public’s trust, the conviction in George Floyd’s killing will become a squandered footnote in history.

  • 35 Republicans Defy Trump and GOP Leaders to Push Capitol Riots Probe

    Alex WongOver the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan and independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill.With 35 House Republicans voting for the commission, there’s a possibility Democrats in the Senate can find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak that Democrats needed to convince their Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission won’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.Still, Democrats found themselves surprised at the number of GOP defections. “That’s a good showing,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “It should be everyone. But given the death grip Donald Trump has on his party, I think it’s encouraging.”Debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and stop using “every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans.”“Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission,” Gohmert said, “because back then, we did not have a problem on both—either side of the aisle condemning anti-semitic remarks.”Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan. 6.“Let's use the powers that we have and the powers of this body and the committees we have to seek the truth to the information wherever it may lead,” Roy said.But Democrats and some Republicans contended that an independent and high-profile commission—like the one Congress created after 9/11—was an important step toward accountability and future safety.Schiff invoked that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. He told The Daily Beast that Congress did important work to probe 9/11 but that the commission brought “tremendous added value” because it was outside the political process and was staffed with trusted figures.“That's what we need here, so that the recommendations that come out of the commission will be broadly accepted by the public,” Schiff said.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly took offense to the GOP contention that the commission ought to broaden its scope to all sorts of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.“It's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate January 6. Not some other date,” Hoyer said. “That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. To our Congress. To the people's House and the United States Senate, which was occupied."Rep. John Katko (R-NY)—the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who brokered the deal—also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent commission was “critical for removing the politics around January 6.”“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Katko said. “We must find answers to the many questions surrounding that day.”All of this drama to create a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a flurry of recent opposition from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy promptly blew it up on Tuesday.And although McConnell said later in the day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal “slanted and unbalanced.”The only thing that had seemed to change was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday night calling the commission “partisan unfairness.”While McConnell and Republican allies tried to come up with reasons on Wednesday why that was the case, their rationales didn’t seem to match up with the legislation.The bill that the House passed Wednesday would create an independent commission composed of 10 people outside of government—five to be picked by Democratic leaders, and five to be picked by Republican leaders. The commission would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chair and GOP vice chair agreed, or absent that agreement, if a majority of the commission approved.The one item of imbalance Republicans focused on Wednesday was the composition of the staff, which also seemed to be a mostly imagined complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors.But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation Wednesday, those senators who had been undecided, or even supportive, changed their tune.Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurrection could not be “swept under any rug,” said on Wednesday that he’d changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. “Leadership in the House says it’s not bipartisan in nature,” Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson—with McCarthy’s backing.After Trump, McCarthy, and McConnell all came out in opposition to the commission, GOP leaders began explicitly laying out a key concern that’s percolated for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, will now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission as it is structured.The Senate GOP’s widespread opposition potentially sets up something momentous: the minority’s first use of the legislative filibuster since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism in such a move is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intent to filibuster voting rights legislation. “They’re just interested in blocking,” he said.Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will plow ahead though, even if the path to establishing the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed on Wednesday to put the House’s bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a lane for the review somehow—even if it meant creating a special committee in the House.That would be a far more diminished version of the commission outlined in the bill, however.Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than sufficient in uncovering what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.But Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. “We're trying to govern the country, so we're trying to set this up,” Ryan said. “If there’s something better, be a part of it.”“If we can’t get Republican votes on this,” Ryan added, “it’s indicative of what’s to come.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • ‘We’re not falling for it’: AOC tells McDonald’s that corporate minimum wage hike should apply to all workers

    Fast-food workers on strike in 15 cities to push for $15 minimum wage

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics