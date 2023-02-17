Fleeing Auburn robbery suspect nearly hit by train, then hides in tree

An attempted robbery in Auburn was followed by the fleeing suspect almost getting hit by a train and then hiding in a tree for two hours, the Auburn Police Department said.

On Feb. 9 around 3:15 p.m., Auburn Police Officers were sent to Coastal Farm and Supply to respond to a threat involving a gun.

An employee said they called 911 after someone ran out of the emergency exit and threatened them with a gun.

The employee said the person ran across the street and got into a Cadillac sedan. When officers arrived, the suspect quickly drove away and sped North.

The initial officer was able to establish enough evidence to arrest the suspect for robbery.

Two other officers were in the area headed west on 15th Street Southwest and noticed a train approaching the street and Perimeter Drive Southwest going south.

As the railroad crossing arms went down, the officers had to stop.

The Cadillac kept driving fast and jumped the tracks, damaged the crossing arms, and narrowly missed colliding with the oncoming train. The incident was recorded by an officer’s dashboard camera.

Officers followed the car into the City of Pacific and found it in an apartment parking lot. Two suspects ran from the car and police found another suspect hiding in a tree.

While negotiators were talking to the suspect in the tree, the suspect was observed smoking what officers believed to be illegal drugs. After almost two hours of being in the tree, the suspect finally climbed down and was taken into custody.

The suspect later said that the initial motive for the robbery was to sell the stolen goods for money that could be used to buy illegal drugs.











