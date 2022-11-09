Fleeing Brooklyn driver hits cops, drawing police gunfire

Several NYPD officers were injured Wednesday as a driver fled from a traffic stop and hit them with his car, drawing police gunfire, cops said.

The officers tried to pull over the car near the intersection of Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway in Canarsie around 2 p.m., according to police.

Witnesses told the Daily News that the officers pulled up in an unmarked black Ford car and blocked the intersection.

“The police blocked us,” said Maylene Hodge, 68. “I couldn’t go.”

The black Mercedes that cops were trying to pull over was behind Hodge’s friend’s car, with those inside refusing to step out.

“The cops had guns saying, ‘Get out of the car! Get out of the car!,’” Hodges recalled. “I got scared and got down in a crouch on the floor praying to God we didn’t get shot, and then there was gunfire.”

The driver, stuck behind other cars at the intersection, worked to get around them.

“He was shouting, ‘Move! Move! Move!’” said a woman who was in front of the crazed driver. “They went around a white car to get away.”

The car sped off, hitting two officers in the legs and striking the police car on the front passenger side, witnesses said.

At least one officer fired off two shots at the fleeing vehicle, sources said.

“They were holding their legs but they stayed up,” said another woman who witnessed the chaos.

No one was hit with bullets, according to cops.

Medics took a total of six officers to Kings County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, FDNY and police officials said.

“I was in shock,” Hodges said. “I’m still shaking.”

The driver and passengers — witnesses put the number in the group at three to four — remained at large Wednesday evening.

NYPD policy discourages shooting at moving vehicles unless something other than the vehicle is being used as a weapon. There are exceptions to this policy on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier this year, a uniformed officer fired shots at a driver who tried to run him down as he and his partner investigated a 911 call of gunshots near the corner of Broadway and Lorimer St. in Williamsburg on May 28.

The motorist, who was behind the wheel of a Honda CRV, was wounded, said cops.

The shooting came after officers had shot at or hit escaping cars at least five times in the previous six months.