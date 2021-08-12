Fleeing car rams South Windsor cruiser at Manchester motel

Aug. 12—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating after a person in a stolen vehicle hit a police cruiser while fleeing the scene of an unrelated incident.

Police Lt. Ryan Shea said today officers this morning were executing two arrest warrants in two rooms at the Hawthorne Suites, 191 Spencer St., following a narcotics and firearms investigation.

Officers with the Manchester Police Department, the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team, and the East Central Narcotics Task Force executed the search warrants after investigations into related crimes. The search resulted in the seizure of both firearms and narcotics Shea said, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time. Shea said that two individuals were arrested; more information on those arrests will be released later today, he said.

While this search warrant was being executed, a white Audi SQ5 in the Hawthorne Suites parking lot rammed a CREST officer's South Windsor Police Department vehicle after seeing officers, Shea said.

The suspect proceeded west on Spencer Street toward East Hartford at a high rate of speed, and a white Jeep Cherokee, also fled the area and followed the Audi at a high rate of speed, he said.

The Audi was later determined to have been stolen out of Tolland and was recovered in Wethersfield with heavy damage this morning.

Shea said the officer was not injured as a result of the collision.

Shea said that officers have responded to Hawthorne Suites 140 times for incidents involving narcotics, noise complaints, trespasses, thefts, burglaries to motor vehicles, weapons, and other offenses within the last year.

The hotel's owners have pitched a planning to the town to convert the motel into more than 100 apartment units.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the vehicles involved in the collision with the South Windsor Police Department vehicle contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

