Fleeing from the coronavirus is dangerous for you, the people you encounter along the way and wherever you end up

COVID-19 is affecting life in nearly every corner of the globe. Public health officials are heavily relying on two community interventions to curb the pandemic spread: social distancing and restricted travel. Because these measures interrupt personal contact, they can be effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. But the guidelines and restrictions can be confusing, leave room for interpretation, and may even seem to contradict each other.

Colleges and universities across the globe are shutting down, potentially forcing many thousands of students to fly or drive home. Large population centers like New York and even the entire state of California have been put under “shelter in place” restrictions that ask people to stay home as much as possible. Despite this, some people are fleeing to family, friends, second homes or even campsites in more rural areas. As an infectious disease epidemiologist, the idea of increased travel during a time when disease is spreading so rampantly scares me.

So how does travel, whether voluntary or compelled, fit into the mix of restrictions and guidelines being rolled out across the U.S.? And what impact does travel have on this pandemic?

School closings and other forced travel

Shared facilities and close quarters at colleges - think dorms, dining halls and fitness centers - are havens for germs and facilitate the spread of diseaese. Recent moves to cancel classes, close schools and shut down dormitories are an attempt to promote social distancing and reduce the likelihood of community-based disease spread.

While closing high-risk areas like these during a pandemic is a proactive step to slow disease and protect students’ health, it may seem contradictory to another public health strategy: restricting travel. Displaced residents may need to find alternate housing or travel to stay with family or friends, and students have been crisscrossing the U.S. and the globe over the last few weeks.

From an epidemiological perspective, there are two major concerns when it comes to travel. The first is that a traveler who is free of COVID-19 but forced to travel – presumably to escape potential exposure – actually faces an increased risk of becoming exposed to the coronavirus if it is circulating at the destination.

Secondly, an infected traveler is a moving transmission source. A sick traveler could expose others while in transit, such as in the airport or while stopping for gas or food. They could also introduce the virus into previously unexposed communities. Since it’s proving so difficult to limit the spread of this virus once it hits a new place or population, as evidenced by the pandemic itself, it is important to protect unexposed communities.

Take Houston, Texas, for example. The first cases were imported by travelers returning home from abroad. Repeat importations of COVID-19 from other states in the U.S. ensued, and the virus eventually established itself in the city and began to spread locally.

The truth is that any degree of travel can facilitate both the interpersonal and geographic spread of disease, driving COVID-19 into more places and putting additional people at risk.