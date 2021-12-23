Fleeing driver who crashed into ravine sentenced to probation

Dec. 22—MANKATO — A driver who crashed into a ravine at a missing bridge while fleeing Mankato police was sentenced to time served and probation.

Curtis John Rathai, 53, of St. Peter, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing police in the March pursuit. He fled an attempted traffic stop and ran multiple stop signs and went the wrong way down a street after he was blocked by a train, the charges said.

He drove onto the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail, drove through barricades and crashed into a 12-foot-deep ravine where a bridge had been removed for reconstruction. He was not seriously injured.

Rathai was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court to two days in jail already served and three years probation with conditions including participation in Veterans Court.