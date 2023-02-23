Fleeing driver crashes into Stanislaus Regional bus, takes off on foot before being caught

A man wanted for felony evasion in Salida was found in Modesto when he fled officers again, crashed into a county bus and then into a tree before running through several backyards, finally being caught at his parents’ house.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies captured a suspect in the 2900 block of Laramie Drive. He’s tentatively been identified as Andrew Ball, 37, of Modesto, Lt. David Mullins said.

Deputy Mitch Pinheiro pursued Ball because the vehicle he was driving was wanted on a seizure warrant, Mullins said. Pinheiro chased Ball in his sheriff’s vehicle and then on foot.

The chase lasted four to five minutes and ended when Ball’s tire clipped a curb, Mullins said. Ball was heading west on Laramie Drive and went to turn on Lakewood Avenue when he slightly hit a Stanislaus Regional Transit bus.

Modesto police Officer Ron Ziya told The Bee the bus sustained minimal damage. He said the bus’ bike rack was bent and the driver told police she was unharmed.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a vehicle after a pursuit and crash on Lakewood Ave in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The driver was arrested.

No one was transported to a hospital, Mullins said, but a bus passenger complained of pain.

Deputies were on the lookout for Ball’s vehicle thanks to a new California law that allows local agencies to enter information about vehicles lost in pursuit, Mullins said.

After hitting the SRT bus, Ball crashed into a tree and got out of the vehicle through the broken passenger side window. He took off on foot toward Laramie Drive. Mullins said Ball ran through six or seven backyards before being arrested at his parents’ home.

Three weeks ago, police were chasing a gold/tan 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe but cut off the pursuit when the driver turned into a neighborhood, Mullins said. The driver was speeding and the deputy didn’t feel it would be safe to residents if he followed.

Ball faces charges of felony hit and run and two counts of felony evading.