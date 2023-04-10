Fleeing driver drags deputy down road after hitting girlfriend’s vehicle, OR cops say

A fleeing driver dragged a deputy down a road after ramming into his girlfriend’s vehicle, authorities in Oregon said.

The 47-year-old man began hitting her parked vehicle at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in Redmond, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman called authorities to report the man who she said was causing “extensive damage” to her vehicle, deputies said. She said he was intoxicated.

He had recently been served a restraining order and was not allowed to be in contact with his girlfriend, deputies said.

Once authorities got to her home, the man had already left.

Deputies said they found him on a gravel road and tried to arrest him.

He then fled the area in his vehicle, dragging a deputy down the road, authorities said.

Spike strips stopped the fleeing man, deputies said, and he was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order and DUI.

Redmond is about 125 miles northeast of Eugene.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

